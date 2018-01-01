JUST IN
A.K.Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 530499 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE701G01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 415.90 6.40
(1.56%)
OPEN

409.00

 HIGH

416.85

 LOW

406.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan A.K.Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About A.K.Capital Services Ltd.

A.K.Capital Services Ltd

A.K. Capital Services Ltd is one of the leading domestic financial services group in India. The company is the country's leading SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services. They are also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring. The company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilizat...

A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   274
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 545.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.49 24.54 24.25
Other Income 0.81 0.78 3.85
Total Income 31.3 25.32 23.62
Total Expenses 12.15 7.21 68.52
Operating Profit 19.14 18.11 5.69
Net Profit 6.13 6.61 -7.26
Equity Capital 6.6 6.6 -
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dwitiya Trading 122.60 -4.03 307.11
GCM Securit. 14.65 -1.68 278.35
VLS Finance 71.55 0.21 276.61
A.K.Capital Serv 415.90 1.56 274.49
Share India Sec. 105.00 -2.78 256.41
Choice Intl. 126.85 -0.90 253.70
Simplex Trading 48.45 -4.91 242.25
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.94
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -21.93% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.73% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 94.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

A.K.Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 406.00
416.85
Week Low/High 390.00
501.00
Month Low/High 390.00
515.00
YEAR Low/High 361.00
665.00
All TIME Low/High 6.25
944.00

