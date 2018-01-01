You are here » Home
» Company
» A.K.Capital Services Ltd
A.K.Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530499
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE701G01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
415.90
|
6.40
(1.56%)
|
OPEN
409.00
|
HIGH
416.85
|
LOW
406.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
A.K.Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|409.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|409.50
|VOLUME
|1160
|52-Week high
|665.00
|52-Week low
|361.00
|P/E
|12.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|274
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|415.85
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|274
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|409.00
|CLOSE
|409.50
|VOLUME
|1160
|52-Week high
|665.00
|52-Week low
|361.00
|P/E
|12.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|274
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|415.85
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|274.49
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About A.K.Capital Services Ltd.
A.K.Capital Services Ltd
A.K. Capital Services Ltd is one of the leading domestic financial services group in India. The company is the country's leading SEBI registered Category-I Merchant Banker. They are engaged in providing merchant banking services. They are also engaged in management consultancy, advisory services and financial restructuring.
The company provides various fee-based services, such as fund mobilizat...> More
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on A.K.Capital Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.49
|24.54
|24.25
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.78
|3.85
|Total Income
|31.3
|25.32
|23.62
|Total Expenses
|12.15
|7.21
|68.52
|Operating Profit
|19.14
|18.11
|5.69
|Net Profit
|6.13
|6.61
|-7.26
|Equity Capital
|6.6
|6.6
| -
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-21.93%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.73%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|94.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
A.K.Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|406.00
|
|416.85
|Week Low/High
|390.00
|
|501.00
|Month Low/High
|390.00
|
|515.00
|YEAR Low/High
|361.00
|
|665.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.25
|
|944.00
Quick Links for A.K.Capital Services: