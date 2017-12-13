You are here » Home
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd.
|BSE: 531611
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE063D01030
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
0.53
|
-0.01
(-1.85%)
|
OPEN
0.55
|
HIGH
0.55
|
LOW
0.53
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.54
|VOLUME
|188805
|52-Week high
|1.18
|52-Week low
|0.52
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.55
|CLOSE
|0.54
|VOLUME
|188805
|52-Week high
|1.18
|52-Week low
|0.52
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd.
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd
Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.'95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha.
The main activities of PLF include financing short term and long term loans, Supervisory and consultancy services, Leasing, Bill Discounting and Textile industries.
In Feb.'96, the company came out with a public issue of Rs...> More
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.9
|0.74
|291.89
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.9
|0.74
|291.89
|Total Expenses
|2.88
|0.72
|300
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|157.1
|157.1
| -
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Peer Group
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-72.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.53
|
|0.55
|Week Low/High
|0.52
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.52
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.52
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.52
|
|871.00
