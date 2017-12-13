JUST IN
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd.

BSE: 531611 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE063D01030
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 0.53 -0.01
(-1.85%)
OPEN

0.55

 HIGH

0.55

 LOW

0.53
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.54
VOLUME 188805
52-Week high 1.18
52-Week low 0.52
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd.

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd

Prraneta Lease and Finance (PLF) was incorporated on Feb.'95 as a public limited company. PLF was promoted by Abhay Kumar Lodha, Om Prakash Khandelwal and Devendra Lodha. The main activities of PLF include financing short term and long term loans, Supervisory and consultancy services, Leasing, Bill Discounting and Textile industries. In Feb.'96, the company came out with a public issue of Rs...> More

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.9 0.74 291.89
Other Income -
Total Income 2.9 0.74 291.89
Total Expenses 2.88 0.72 300
Operating Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Net Profit 0.02 0.02 0
Equity Capital 157.1 157.1 -
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Voltaire Leasing 20.90 -1.65 8.61
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Aadhaar Ventures 0.53 -1.85 8.33
Available Fin. 8.13 4.90 8.29
Tashi India 110.75 4.98 8.20
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.47
Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -72.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aadhaar Ventures India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.53
0.55
Week Low/High 0.52
1.00
Month Low/High 0.52
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.52
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.52
871.00

