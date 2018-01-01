Aadi Industries Ltd

Aadi Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tarpaulins and plastic bags in India. Their manufacturing plant is located at Silvassa, India. Aadi Industries Ltd was incorporated on April 21, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Ltd. In the year 1998, the name of the company was changed to JRC Industries Ltd. Initially, the company's principal act...> More