Aadi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530027
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE563D01013
|BSE 15:16 | 04 Sep
|Aadi Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aadi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.99
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|1.29
|52-Week low
|0.99
|P/E
|12.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aadi Industries Ltd.
Aadi Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tarpaulins and plastic bags in India. Their manufacturing plant is located at Silvassa, India. Aadi Industries Ltd was incorporated on April 21, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Ltd. In the year 1998, the name of the company was changed to JRC Industries Ltd. Initially, the company's principal act...> More
Aadi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-6.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Announcement
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year And Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Half Year And Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
-
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) For
Aadi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.09
|77.78
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Aadi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Integ. Thermopl.
|4.47
|0.00
|2.81
|Innocorp
|2.15
|4.88
|1.71
|Bisil Plast
|0.23
|0.00
|1.24
|Aadi Industries
|1.03
|4.04
|1.03
|Arcee Inds.
|1.91
|-4.98
|0.98
|Noble Polymers
|0.44
|0.00
|0.29
Aadi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aadi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aadi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.03
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.03
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.03
|YEAR Low/High
|0.99
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.99
|
|76.00
