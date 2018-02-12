Aagam Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531866
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE817D01013
|BSE 15:54 | 05 Aug
|Aagam Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aagam Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|40.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|46.90
|VOLUME
|2674
|52-Week high
|46.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|290.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.45
|Sell Qty
|49.00
About Aagam Capital Ltd.
Subhkam Capital Limited was incorporated in 1991.The company engages in dealing shares and securities in India. It also involves in financing and investment activities. The company was formerly known as Principal Capital Markets Limited and changed its name to Subhkam Capital Limited in June 2006....> More
Aagam Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|290.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.87
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Half Yearly Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
Aagam Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Aagam Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Innovassynth Inv
|9.85
|0.92
|23.92
|Khandwala Sec.
|20.00
|3.63
|23.88
|Goyal Associates
|5.01
|-4.93
|23.50
|Aagam Capital
|46.50
|-0.85
|23.25
|A R C Finance
|4.46
|-1.98
|22.52
|Haryana Capfin
|43.00
|-4.44
|22.40
|Crescent Leasing
|54.50
|0.18
|22.18
Aagam Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aagam Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aagam Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.55
|
|46.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|46.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|46.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|46.50
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|1325.00
