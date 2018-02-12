JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aagam Capital Ltd

Aagam Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531866 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE817D01013
BSE 15:54 | 05 Aug Aagam Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aagam Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 40.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 46.90
VOLUME 2674
52-Week high 46.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 290.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.45
Sell Qty 49.00
OPEN 40.55
CLOSE 46.90
VOLUME 2674
52-Week high 46.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 290.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.45
Sell Qty 49.00

About Aagam Capital Ltd.

Aagam Capital Ltd

Subhkam Capital Limited was incorporated in 1991.The company engages in dealing shares and securities in India. It also involves in financing and investment activities. The company was formerly known as Principal Capital Markets Limited and changed its name to Subhkam Capital Limited in June 2006....> More

Aagam Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 290.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aagam Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.05 -20
Other Income -
Total Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.03 0.04 -25
Net Profit 0.03 0.04 -25
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Aagam Capital Ltd Financials Results

Aagam Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Innovassynth Inv 9.85 0.92 23.92
Khandwala Sec. 20.00 3.63 23.88
Goyal Associates 5.01 -4.93 23.50
Aagam Capital 46.50 -0.85 23.25
A R C Finance 4.46 -1.98 22.52
Haryana Capfin 43.00 -4.44 22.40
Crescent Leasing 54.50 0.18 22.18
> More on Aagam Capital Ltd Peer Group

Aagam Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.95
> More on Aagam Capital Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aagam Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aagam Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.55
46.50
Week Low/High 0.00
46.50
Month Low/High 0.00
46.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
46.50
All TIME Low/High 1.50
1325.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aagam Capital: