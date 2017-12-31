JUST IN
Aarcon Facilities Ltd.

BSE: 532024 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE056J01015
BSE 10:06 | 29 Jan Aarcon Facilities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aarcon Facilities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.19
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 6.19
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 6.19
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aarcon Facilities Ltd.

Aarcon Facilities Ltd

RB Gupta Financials Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company provides finance and investment services. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based on Baroda, Gujarat....> More

Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.07 -57.14
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 5.06 5.06 -
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G K Consultants 7.00 0.00 3.72
Quest Financial 0.30 -3.23 3.70
Sidh Automobiles 12.50 25.00 3.70
Aarcon Facilit. 6.19 0.00 3.69
Kwality Credit 8.62 0.00 3.64
Jhaveri Credits 5.61 -4.92 3.62
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.01
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aarcon Facilities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.19
6.19
Week Low/High 0.00
6.19
Month Low/High 0.00
6.19
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.19
All TIME Low/High 4.10
6.00

