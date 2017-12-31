Aarcon Facilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532024
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE056J01015
|BSE 10:06 | 29 Jan
|Aarcon Facilities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aarcon Facilities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.19
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|6.19
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|6.19
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aarcon Facilities Ltd.
RB Gupta Financials Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company provides finance and investment services. The company shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company is based on Baroda, Gujarat....> More
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
Announcement
-
The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Aarcon Facilities Limited Will Be Held At 1.30 P.M. On Tues
-
Statement Showing Details Of InvestorS Complaints For Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For Half Year Ended 30-09-2017.
-
Board Meeting Held On 14Th November2017 For The Approved Financial Result Qtr Ended On 30.9.2017.
-
Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requi
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.07
|-57.14
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.06
|5.06
|-
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|G K Consultants
|7.00
|0.00
|3.72
|Quest Financial
|0.30
|-3.23
|3.70
|Sidh Automobiles
|12.50
|25.00
|3.70
|Aarcon Facilit.
|6.19
|0.00
|3.69
|Kwality Credit
|8.62
|0.00
|3.64
|Jhaveri Credits
|5.61
|-4.92
|3.62
|Ankush Finstock
|5.89
|0.00
|3.53
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarcon Facilities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.19
|
|6.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.19
|All TIME Low/High
|4.10
|
|6.00
