Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524412 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE198H01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 55.40 0.45
(0.82%)
OPEN

56.50

 HIGH

56.50

 LOW

54.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, API's Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk dr...> More

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   111
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.70
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.56 96.01 -6.72
Other Income 0.34 0.85 -60
Total Income 89.9 96.86 -7.19
Total Expenses 87.31 93.55 -6.67
Operating Profit 2.58 3.31 -22.05
Net Profit 1.8 1.75 2.86
Equity Capital 20.08 17.58 -
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Piraml.Phyto. 45.00 2.51 116.82
Kilitch Drugs 87.40 4.98 115.63
Orchid Pharma 12.95 -4.78 115.20
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Syncom Formul. 1.33 -1.48 103.83
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.75
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.45% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -54.52% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.27% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 276.87% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 54.10
56.50
Week Low/High 52.00
61.00
Month Low/High 48.75
64.00
YEAR Low/High 44.05
144.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
144.00

