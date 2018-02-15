You are here » Home
» Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524412
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE198H01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
55.40
|
0.45
(0.82%)
|
OPEN
56.50
|
HIGH
56.50
|
LOW
54.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|56.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.95
|VOLUME
|24173
|52-Week high
|143.95
|52-Week low
|44.05
|P/E
|17.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|111
|Buy Price
|55.75
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the manufacturer and suppliers of pharmaceutical raw materials, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals ingredients, API's Drugs, Food Colours and Flavours. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling of drugs & pharmaceutical products and is governed by a number of central and state legislations that regulate the business. Apart from the bulk dr...> More
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.56
|96.01
|-6.72
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.85
|-60
|Total Income
|89.9
|96.86
|-7.19
|Total Expenses
|87.31
|93.55
|-6.67
|Operating Profit
|2.58
|3.31
|-22.05
|Net Profit
|1.8
|1.75
|2.86
|Equity Capital
|20.08
|17.58
| -
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.45%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-54.52%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-38.27%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|276.87%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|54.10
|
|56.50
|Week Low/High
|52.00
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|48.75
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.05
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|144.00
