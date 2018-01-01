JUST IN
Aarti Drugs Ltd.

BSE: 524348 Sector: Health care
NSE: AARTIDRUGS ISIN Code: INE767A01016
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 531.00 -30.50
(-5.43%)
OPEN

546.00

 HIGH

552.95

 LOW

527.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 533.00 -25.85
(-4.63%)
OPEN

555.00

 HIGH

558.00

 LOW

525.00
About Aarti Drugs Ltd.

Aarti Drugs Ltd

Aarti Drugs Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in India. The company is engaged manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. ADL operates in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory and anti-biotic therapeutic segments. They manufacture vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, antibiotics and angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors in their manufacturing units located at Tar...> More

Aarti Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,267
EPS - TTM () [*S] 29.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aarti Drugs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 308.21 290.53 6.09
Other Income 0.13 -
Total Income 308.34 290.53 6.13
Total Expenses 257.42 247.4 4.05
Operating Profit 50.92 43.13 18.06
Net Profit 22.03 17.85 23.42
Equity Capital 23.86 23.86 -
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Marksans Pharma 35.35 -1.67 1446.88
Morepen Labs. 31.85 0.16 1432.77
Hester Bios 1636.45 0.87 1392.62
Aarti Drugs 531.00 -5.43 1266.97
TTK Healthcare 1191.25 -0.47 925.60
Gufic BioScience 106.80 -2.15 826.63
Amrutanjan Healt 553.35 -1.12 807.89
Aarti Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.38
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.68
Indian Public 28.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.24
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 460 PDF IconDetails
09/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 460 PDF IconDetails
Aarti Drugs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.28% -12.31% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.03% -12.97% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.45% -4.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.02% 0.62% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.54% -8.21% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.43% -19.45% 17.24% 19.01%

Aarti Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 527.75
552.95
Week Low/High 527.75
635.00
Month Low/High 527.75
680.00
YEAR Low/High 456.25
785.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
874.00

