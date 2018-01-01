Aarti Drugs Ltd.
|BSE: 524348
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: AARTIDRUGS
|ISIN Code: INE767A01016
|BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar
|531.00
|
-30.50
(-5.43%)
|
OPEN
546.00
|
HIGH
552.95
|
LOW
527.75
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|533.00
|
-25.85
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
555.00
|
HIGH
558.00
|
LOW
525.00
About Aarti Drugs Ltd.
Aarti Drugs Ltd is one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in India. The company is engaged manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. ADL operates in the anti-diarrhea, anti-inflammatory and anti-biotic therapeutic segments. They manufacture vitamins, anti-arthritis, anti-fungal, antibiotics, antibiotics and angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors in their manufacturing units located at Tar...> More
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,267
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|29.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|172.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.07
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|308.21
|290.53
|6.09
|Other Income
|0.13
|-
|Total Income
|308.34
|290.53
|6.13
|Total Expenses
|257.42
|247.4
|4.05
|Operating Profit
|50.92
|43.13
|18.06
|Net Profit
|22.03
|17.85
|23.42
|Equity Capital
|23.86
|23.86
|-
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Marksans Pharma
|35.35
|-1.67
|1446.88
|Morepen Labs.
|31.85
|0.16
|1432.77
|Hester Bios
|1636.45
|0.87
|1392.62
|Aarti Drugs
|531.00
|-5.43
|1266.97
|TTK Healthcare
|1191.25
|-0.47
|925.60
|Gufic BioScience
|106.80
|-2.15
|826.63
|Amrutanjan Healt
|553.35
|-1.12
|807.89
Aarti Drugs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aarti Drugs Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|460
|Details
|09/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|460
|Details
Aarti Drugs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.28%
|-12.31%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.03%
|-12.97%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.45%
|-4.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.02%
|0.62%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.54%
|-8.21%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.43%
|-19.45%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarti Drugs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|527.75
|
|552.95
|Week Low/High
|527.75
|
|635.00
|Month Low/High
|527.75
|
|680.00
|YEAR Low/High
|456.25
|
|785.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|874.00
