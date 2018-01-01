JUST IN
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

BSE: 514274 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AARVEEDEN ISIN Code: INE273D01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 44.70 0.15
(0.34%)
OPEN

45.10

 HIGH

45.10

 LOW

43.80
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 44.50 -0.45
(-1.00%)
OPEN

45.10

 HIGH

46.00

 LOW

42.80
About Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'88 as a private limited company, Aarvee Denims & Exports (formerly Amtex India) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad. Promoters are Arora group and V B Shah group. The company is engaged in yarn dyeing with a capacity of 21.60 lac mtr pa and weaving with a capacity of 7.02 lac mtr pa. Company also manufactures...> More

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   105
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 114.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 193.61 133.72 44.79
Other Income 0.4 0.35 14.29
Total Income 194.01 134.06 44.72
Total Expenses 173.16 125.81 37.64
Operating Profit 20.85 8.25 152.73
Net Profit 1.77 -10.63 116.65
Equity Capital 23.46 23.46 -
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39
Ludlow Jute 93.40 2.30 100.59
Gini Silk Mills 174.05 -4.89 97.29
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.10
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.26
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.64% -9.37% 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month -10.87% -5.42% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.14% -6.12% 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month -9.97% -18.94% 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year -39.02% -40.15% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.45% -1.55% 17.24% 19.01%

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.80
45.10
Week Low/High 42.55
49.00
Month Low/High 42.55
56.00
YEAR Low/High 26.55
83.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
166.00

