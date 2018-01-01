Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'88 as a private limited company, Aarvee Denims & Exports (formerly Amtex India) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad. Promoters are Arora group and V B Shah group. The company is engaged in yarn dyeing with a capacity of 21.60 lac mtr pa and weaving with a capacity of 7.02 lac mtr pa. Company also manufactures...> More