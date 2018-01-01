You are here » Home
» Company
» Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 514274
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AARVEEDEN
|ISIN Code: INE273D01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
44.70
|
0.15
(0.34%)
|
OPEN
45.10
|
HIGH
45.10
|
LOW
43.80
|
NSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
44.50
|
-0.45
(-1.00%)
|
OPEN
45.10
|
HIGH
46.00
|
LOW
42.80
|OPEN
|45.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.55
|VOLUME
|5319
|52-Week high
|83.40
|52-Week low
|26.55
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|45.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.95
|VOLUME
|25311
|52-Week high
|83.55
|52-Week low
|26.50
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|44.00
|Buy Qty
|175.00
|Sell Price
|44.50
|Sell Qty
|393.00
|OPEN
|45.10
|CLOSE
|44.55
|VOLUME
|5319
|52-Week high
|83.40
|52-Week low
|26.55
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|45.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.95
|VOLUME
|25311
|52-Week high
|83.55
|52-Week low
|26.50
|P/E
|30.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|104.87
|Buy Price
|44.00
|Buy Qty
|175.00
|Sell Price
|44.50
|Sell Qty
|393.00
About Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'88 as a private limited company, Aarvee Denims & Exports (formerly Amtex India) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.'92. The company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad. Promoters are Arora group and V B Shah group.
The company is engaged in yarn dyeing with a capacity of 21.60 lac mtr pa and weaving with a capacity of 7.02 lac mtr pa. Company also manufactures...> More
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|193.61
|133.72
|44.79
|Other Income
|0.4
|0.35
|14.29
|Total Income
|194.01
|134.06
|44.72
|Total Expenses
|173.16
|125.81
|37.64
|Operating Profit
|20.85
|8.25
|152.73
|Net Profit
|1.77
|-10.63
|116.65
|Equity Capital
|23.46
|23.46
| -
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.64%
|-9.37%
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-10.87%
|-5.42%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.14%
|-6.12%
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-9.97%
|-18.94%
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|-39.02%
|-40.15%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.45%
|-1.55%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.80
|
|45.10
|Week Low/High
|42.55
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|42.55
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.55
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|166.00
Quick Links for Aarvee Denims & Exports: