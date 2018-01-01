You are here » Home
» Company
» Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531731
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE233H01030
|
BSE
11:36 | 02 May
|
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.46
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.48
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|0.56
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.46
|Sell Qty
|38612.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.46
|CLOSE
|0.48
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|0.56
|52-Week low
|0.44
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.46
|Sell Qty
|38612.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.00
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd.
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd
Aarya Global Shares and Securities Ltd focuses to function as a broker, operate in financial services space with offerings ranging from equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, currency trading, portfolio management services and also as an investment company, stock broker, subbrokers, commodities broker, currency broker and other related financial services. The Compa...> More
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Financial Results
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Peer Group
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-98.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.46
|
|0.46
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.46
|YEAR Low/High
|0.44
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.44
|
|172.00
Quick Links for Aarya Global Shares & Securities: