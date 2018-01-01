JUST IN
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531731 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE233H01030
BSE 11:36 | 02 May Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.46
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.48
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 0.56
52-Week low 0.44
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.46
Sell Qty 38612.00
About Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd.

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd

Aarya Global Shares and Securities Ltd focuses to function as a broker, operate in financial services space with offerings ranging from equity research, equities and derivatives trading, commodities trading, currency trading, portfolio management services and also as an investment company, stock broker, subbrokers, commodities broker, currency broker and other related financial services. The Compa...> More

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.85 -
Other Income 0.21 0.11 90.91
Total Income 0.21 0.96 -78.13
Total Expenses 0.12 0.73 -83.56
Operating Profit 0.09 0.23 -60.87
Net Profit 0.06 0.2 -70
Equity Capital 21.7 12.3 -
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Subway Fin.&Inv. 8.76 1.98 0.96
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.36
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.91
Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -98.48% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aarya Global Shares & Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.46
0.46
Week Low/High 0.00
0.46
Month Low/High 0.00
0.46
YEAR Low/High 0.44
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.44
172.00

