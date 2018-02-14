Aashee Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 519319
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE847M01011
|BSE 13:09 | 03 Nov
|Aashee Infotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aashee Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|520
|52-Week high
|2.60
|52-Week low
|2.55
|P/E
|17.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.55
|Buy Qty
|80.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aashee Infotech Ltd.
Aashee Infotech was incorporated in the year 1987 as S.R. Oils and Fats Limited.The Company has issued Shares to Public in 1994. The shares of the company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. Initially the company was incorporated with main object of manufacturing of edible oil, later on in year 2007 the name of the ...> More
Aashee Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
Notice Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 14Th February 2018
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Aashee Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|0.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|-
Aashee Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stratmont Indus.
|7.23
|0.14
|1.08
|Sunitee Chem.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.04
|Cistro Telelink
|0.20
|0.00
|1.03
|Aashee Infotech
|2.55
|-0.39
|0.95
|Euro Asia
|5.89
|4.99
|0.92
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
|Kohinoor Techno
|2.20
|4.76
|0.92
Aashee Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Aashee Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.55
|
|2.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.55
|YEAR Low/High
|2.55
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|50.00
