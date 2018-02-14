JUST IN
Aashee Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 519319 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE847M01011
BSE 13:09 | 03 Nov Aashee Infotech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aashee Infotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.56
VOLUME 520
52-Week high 2.60
52-Week low 2.55
P/E 17.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.55
Buy Qty 80.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aashee Infotech Ltd.

Aashee Infotech Ltd

Aashee Infotech was incorporated in the year 1987 as S.R. Oils and Fats Limited.The Company has issued Shares to Public in 1994. The shares of the company are listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange, Ludhiana Stock Exchange and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange. Initially the company was incorporated with main object of manufacturing of edible oil, later on in year 2007 the name of the ...> More

Aashee Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Aashee Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 3.71 3.71 -
Aashee Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
Sunitee Chem. 0.20 0.00 1.04
Cistro Telelink 0.20 0.00 1.03
Aashee Infotech 2.55 -0.39 0.95
Euro Asia 5.89 4.99 0.92
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Kohinoor Techno 2.20 4.76 0.92
Aashee Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 22.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 74.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.23
Aashee Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Aashee Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.55
2.55
Week Low/High 0.00
2.55
Month Low/High 0.00
2.55
YEAR Low/High 2.55
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
50.00

