Aban Offshore Ltd.
|BSE: 523204
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: ABAN
|ISIN Code: INE421A01028
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|157.30
|
0.75
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
158.50
|
HIGH
159.40
|
LOW
155.70
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|157.60
|
0.90
(0.57%)
|
OPEN
158.85
|
HIGH
159.40
|
LOW
155.60
|OPEN
|158.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.55
|VOLUME
|141006
|52-Week high
|280.40
|52-Week low
|154.70
|P/E
|30.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|918
|Buy Price
|157.30
|Buy Qty
|338.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|158.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.70
|VOLUME
|447993
|52-Week high
|280.70
|52-Week low
|154.55
|P/E
|30.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|918
|Buy Price
|157.60
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|157.70
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Aban Offshore Ltd.
Aban Offshore Limited (AOL) was established in the year 1986 by M.A. Abraham, India's largest offshore drilling contractor in the private sector and ISO 9001:2000 accredited company offering world-class drilling and oil field services for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons to the oil industry in India and abroad. AOL currently possesses twenty offshore drilling and production unit...> More
Aban Offshore Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|918
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.10
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.84
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|180.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|707.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.22
News
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
-
Aban Offshore Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2017
-
Aban Offshore Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|376.06
|487.21
|-22.81
|Other Income
|1.69
|5.89
|-71.31
|Total Income
|377.75
|493.1
|-23.39
|Total Expenses
|263.05
|245.27
|7.25
|Operating Profit
|114.7
|247.83
|-53.72
|Net Profit
|-332.62
|-247.18
|-34.57
|Equity Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|-
Aban Offshore Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|O N G C
|183.65
|2.23
|235682.46
|Oil India
|326.80
|1.63
|24725.69
|Hind.Oil Explor.
|103.35
|0.34
|1348.61
|Aban Offshore
|157.30
|0.48
|917.85
|Asian Oilfield
|194.40
|-0.38
|572.90
|Selan Expl. Tech
|185.90
|-0.08
|304.88
|SVOGL Oil
|2.20
|2.33
|95.38
Aban Offshore Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aban Offshore Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.84%
|-7.08%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.08%
|-15.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.55%
|-18.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.98%
|-11.44%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.11%
|-27.72%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-67.19%
|-68.00%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Aban Offshore Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|155.70
|
|159.40
|Week Low/High
|154.70
|
|172.00
|Month Low/High
|154.70
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|154.70
|
|280.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.18
|
|5555.00
