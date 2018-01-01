JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aban Offshore Ltd

Aban Offshore Ltd.

BSE: 523204 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: ABAN ISIN Code: INE421A01028
BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar 157.30 0.75
(0.48%)
OPEN

158.50

 HIGH

159.40

 LOW

155.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 157.60 0.90
(0.57%)
OPEN

158.85

 HIGH

159.40

 LOW

155.60
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 158.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 156.55
VOLUME 141006
52-Week high 280.40
52-Week low 154.70
P/E 30.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 918
Buy Price 157.30
Buy Qty 338.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 158.50
CLOSE 156.55
VOLUME 141006
52-Week high 280.40
52-Week low 154.70
P/E 30.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 918
Buy Price 157.30
Buy Qty 338.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Aban Offshore Ltd.

Aban Offshore Ltd

Aban Offshore Limited (AOL) was established in the year 1986 by M.A. Abraham, India's largest offshore drilling contractor in the private sector and ISO 9001:2000 accredited company offering world-class drilling and oil field services for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons to the oil industry in India and abroad. AOL currently possesses twenty offshore drilling and production unit...> More

Aban Offshore Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   918
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.84
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   180.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 707.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Aban Offshore Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 376.06 487.21 -22.81
Other Income 1.69 5.89 -71.31
Total Income 377.75 493.1 -23.39
Total Expenses 263.05 245.27 7.25
Operating Profit 114.7 247.83 -53.72
Net Profit -332.62 -247.18 -34.57
Equity Capital 11.67 11.67 -
> More on Aban Offshore Ltd Financials Results

Aban Offshore Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
O N G C 183.65 2.23 235682.46
Oil India 326.80 1.63 24725.69
Hind.Oil Explor. 103.35 0.34 1348.61
Aban Offshore 157.30 0.48 917.85
Asian Oilfield 194.40 -0.38 572.90
Selan Expl. Tech 185.90 -0.08 304.88
SVOGL Oil 2.20 2.33 95.38
> More on Aban Offshore Ltd Peer Group

Aban Offshore Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.00
Banks/FIs 2.85
FIIs 2.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.42
> More on Aban Offshore Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aban Offshore Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.84% -7.08% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.08% -15.70% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.55% -18.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.98% -11.44% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.11% -27.72% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -67.19% -68.00% 17.24% 19.02%

Aban Offshore Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 155.70
159.40
Week Low/High 154.70
172.00
Month Low/High 154.70
195.00
YEAR Low/High 154.70
280.00
All TIME Low/High 3.18
5555.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aban Offshore: