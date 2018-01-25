JUST IN
ABans Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512165 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE365O01010
BSE LIVE 13:25 | 18 Sep ABans Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABans Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.32
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.07
VOLUME 2900
52-Week high 5.32
52-Week low 5.32
P/E 59.11
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 5.32
Buy Qty 10200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About ABans Enterprises Ltd.

ABans Enterprises Ltd

ABans Enterprises Limited formerly known as Matru-Smriti Traders Limited (hereinafter referred as the Company) a limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) was incorporated in February 1985.The Company has been taken over by Mr. Abhishek Bansal pursuant to an open offer which resulted in change of control.Pursuant to the change...> More

ABans Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ABans Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.56 13.7 93.87
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 26.56 13.78 92.74
Total Expenses 26.5 13.68 93.71
Operating Profit 0.06 0.1 -40
Net Profit 0.04 0.02 100
Equity Capital 13.95 13.95 -
ABans Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RoseLabs Ltd 7.70 4.90 7.70
Ind Tra Deco 0.29 -3.33 7.60
Ashoka Metcast 7.03 -5.00 7.53
ABans Enterprise 5.32 4.93 7.42
Samyak Internati 11.50 2.95 7.19
eDynamics Solut. 2.81 -4.75 7.18
Concrete Cred. 9.13 -1.93 6.87
ABans Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.40
ABans Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.61% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.02% -0.49%
3 Month NA NA 2.18% 1.35%
6 Month NA NA 5.58% 4.72%
1 Year NA NA 17.29% 16.54%
3 Year NA NA 17.36% 18.81%

ABans Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.32
5.32
Week Low/High 0.00
5.32
Month Low/High 0.00
5.32
YEAR Low/High 5.32
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.88
5.00

