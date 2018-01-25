ABans Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512165
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE365O01010
|BSE LIVE 13:25 | 18 Sep
|ABans Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ABans Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.32
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.07
|VOLUME
|2900
|52-Week high
|5.32
|52-Week low
|5.32
|P/E
|59.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|5.32
|Buy Qty
|10200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ABans Enterprises Ltd.
ABans Enterprises Limited formerly known as Matru-Smriti Traders Limited (hereinafter referred as the Company) a limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSEI) was incorporated in February 1985.The Company has been taken over by Mr. Abhishek Bansal pursuant to an open offer which resulted in change of control.Pursuant to the change...> More
ABans Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
ABans Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.56
|13.7
|93.87
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|26.56
|13.78
|92.74
|Total Expenses
|26.5
|13.68
|93.71
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.1
|-40
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Equity Capital
|13.95
|13.95
|-
ABans Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RoseLabs Ltd
|7.70
|4.90
|7.70
|Ind Tra Deco
|0.29
|-3.33
|7.60
|Ashoka Metcast
|7.03
|-5.00
|7.53
|ABans Enterprise
|5.32
|4.93
|7.42
|Samyak Internati
|11.50
|2.95
|7.19
|eDynamics Solut.
|2.81
|-4.75
|7.18
|Concrete Cred.
|9.13
|-1.93
|6.87
ABans Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ABans Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.61%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.02%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.18%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.58%
|4.72%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|16.54%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.36%
|18.81%
ABans Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.32
|
|5.32
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.32
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.32
|YEAR Low/High
|5.32
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.88
|
|5.00
Quick Links for ABans Enterprises:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices