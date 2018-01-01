Abbott India Ltd.
|BSE: 500488
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ABBOTINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE358A01014
|BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|5636.10
|
0.35
(0.01%)
|
OPEN
5690.40
|
HIGH
5695.75
|
LOW
5636.10
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|5637.00
|
20.10
(0.36%)
|
OPEN
5665.00
|
HIGH
5700.00
|
LOW
5622.00
About Abbott India Ltd.
Abbott India Ltd is one of the largest MNC pharma company operating in India. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, nutritional and hospital products. They are having their presence in both OTC drugs and formulations. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa. The company's global products include Brufen, Pro...> More
Abbott India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11,977
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|161.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|400.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.71
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|693.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.13
News
-
Abbott excels on power of brands, outpaces MNC peers on sales growth
-
Govt stalls plan to cut drug prices after pushback from pharma companies
-
-
-
Govt bars Abbott from withdrawing stent to maintain uninterrupted supply
Abbott India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|881.49
|746.54
|18.08
|Other Income
|19
|13.9
|36.69
|Total Income
|900.49
|760.44
|18.42
|Total Expenses
|718.15
|623.48
|15.18
|Operating Profit
|182.34
|136.96
|33.13
|Net Profit
|115.39
|85.56
|34.86
|Equity Capital
|21.25
|21.25
|-
Abbott India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Glenmark Pharma.
|539.75
|1.31
|15231.74
|Natco Pharma
|723.30
|0.31
|13344.89
|Jubilant Life
|800.25
|0.48
|12747.98
|Abbott India
|5636.10
|0.01
|11976.71
|Ajanta Pharma
|1330.40
|0.64
|11707.52
|Sanofi India
|5075.00
|0.62
|11687.73
|Syngene Intl.
|576.00
|0.00
|11520.00
Abbott India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Abbott India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|22/05
|Centrum Securities
|Buy
|4219
|Details
|06/02
|Centrum Broking
|Buy
|4597
|Details
|28/11
|Centrum Broking
|Hold
|4940
|Details
Abbott India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|-1.87%
|-0.05%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-4.92%
|0.58%
|-1.67%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|3.28%
|-0.11%
|1.51%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|34.51%
|34.60%
|4.88%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|25.81%
|26.55%
|16.52%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|47.78%
|46.96%
|16.59%
|18.31%
Abbott India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5636.10
|
|5695.75
|Week Low/High
|5550.00
|
|5895.00
|Month Low/High
|5445.35
|
|6110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3996.00
|
|6110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|31.50
|
|6153.00
