JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Abbott India Ltd

Abbott India Ltd.

BSE: 500488 Sector: Health care
NSE: ABBOTINDIA ISIN Code: INE358A01014
BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 5636.10 0.35
(0.01%)
OPEN

5690.40

 HIGH

5695.75

 LOW

5636.10
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 5637.00 20.10
(0.36%)
OPEN

5665.00

 HIGH

5700.00

 LOW

5622.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5690.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5635.75
VOLUME 146
52-Week high 6109.95
52-Week low 3996.00
P/E 34.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,977
Buy Price 5636.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 5674.90
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 5690.40
CLOSE 5635.75
VOLUME 146
52-Week high 6109.95
52-Week low 3996.00
P/E 34.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,977
Buy Price 5636.00
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 5674.90
Sell Qty 1.00

About Abbott India Ltd.

Abbott India Ltd

Abbott India Ltd is one of the largest MNC pharma company operating in India. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, nutritional and hospital products. They are having their presence in both OTC drugs and formulations. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Verna in Goa. The company's global products include Brufen, Pro...> More

Abbott India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,977
EPS - TTM () [*S] 161.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   400.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.71
Book Value / Share () [*S] 693.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Abbott India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 881.49 746.54 18.08
Other Income 19 13.9 36.69
Total Income 900.49 760.44 18.42
Total Expenses 718.15 623.48 15.18
Operating Profit 182.34 136.96 33.13
Net Profit 115.39 85.56 34.86
Equity Capital 21.25 21.25 -
> More on Abbott India Ltd Financials Results

Abbott India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Glenmark Pharma. 539.75 1.31 15231.74
Natco Pharma 723.30 0.31 13344.89
Jubilant Life 800.25 0.48 12747.98
Abbott India 5636.10 0.01 11976.71
Ajanta Pharma 1330.40 0.64 11707.52
Sanofi India 5075.00 0.62 11687.73
Syngene Intl. 576.00 0.00 11520.00
> More on Abbott India Ltd Peer Group

Abbott India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 2.83
Insurance 0.19
Mutual Funds 5.76
Indian Public 14.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.45
> More on Abbott India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Abbott India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
22/05 Centrum Securities Buy 4219 PDF IconDetails
06/02 Centrum Broking Buy 4597 PDF IconDetails
28/11 Centrum Broking Hold 4940 PDF IconDetails
> More on Abbott India Ltd Research Reports

Abbott India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.83% -1.87% -0.05% -0.94%
1 Month -4.92% 0.58% -1.67% -0.91%
3 Month 3.28% -0.11% 1.51% 0.92%
6 Month 34.51% 34.60% 4.88% 4.28%
1 Year 25.81% 26.55% 16.52% 16.05%
3 Year 47.78% 46.96% 16.59% 18.31%

Abbott India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5636.10
5695.75
Week Low/High 5550.00
5895.00
Month Low/High 5445.35
6110.00
YEAR Low/High 3996.00
6110.00
All TIME Low/High 31.50
6153.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Abbott India: