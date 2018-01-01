ABC Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 505665
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ANTFRIBEAR
|ISIN Code: INE779A01011
|BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar
|428.00
|
2.00
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
430.30
|
HIGH
430.30
|
LOW
422.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ABC Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|430.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|426.00
|VOLUME
|3073
|52-Week high
|568.90
|52-Week low
|160.10
|P/E
|55.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|494
|Buy Price
|426.60
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|428.00
|Sell Qty
|36.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|494
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|430.30
|CLOSE
|426.00
|VOLUME
|3073
|52-Week high
|568.90
|52-Week low
|160.10
|P/E
|55.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|494
|Buy Price
|426.60
|Buy Qty
|16.00
|Sell Price
|428.00
|Sell Qty
|36.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|55.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|494.34
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ABC Bearings Ltd.
Established in 1960 by setting up a plant in Lonavala, in collaboration with Steyr Diamler Puch, Austria, ABC Bearings which was previosly known as Antifriction. Currently it is having three plants two in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. The plant manufactures ball thrust, taper and cylindrical roller bearings. The Lonavala plant was plagued by frequent labour troubles, thereby increasing the wo...> More
ABC Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|494
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.75
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|119.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.59
Announcement
-
Outcome Of National Company Law Tribunal Convened Meeting Of The Equity Shareholders
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Court Convened Meeting Of Equity Shareholders On 15Th January 2018.
ABC Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|50.04
|45.94
|8.92
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.11
|-72.73
|Total Income
|50.07
|46.06
|8.71
|Total Expenses
|40.9
|37.78
|8.26
|Operating Profit
|9.18
|8.27
|11
|Net Profit
|3.59
|2.57
|39.69
|Equity Capital
|11.55
|11.55
|-
ABC Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ucal Fuel Sys.
|250.20
|-1.01
|553.19
|Menon Bearings
|98.40
|0.56
|551.04
|IST
|900.10
|-4.38
|524.76
|ABC Bearings
|428.00
|0.47
|494.34
|Rane Engine Val.
|517.00
|0.50
|347.42
|Talbros Auto.
|271.30
|1.71
|335.06
|Omax Autos
|150.20
|-1.73
|321.28
ABC Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ABC Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.95%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-10.82%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-10.61%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|3.87%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|158.92%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|213.32%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.39%
ABC Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|422.00
|
|430.30
|Week Low/High
|420.10
|
|449.00
|Month Low/High
|420.10
|
|494.00
|YEAR Low/High
|160.10
|
|569.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|569.00
Quick Links for ABC Bearings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices