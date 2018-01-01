JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ABC Bearings Ltd

ABC Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 505665 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ANTFRIBEAR ISIN Code: INE779A01011
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 428.00 2.00
(0.47%)
OPEN

430.30

 HIGH

430.30

 LOW

422.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABC Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 430.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 426.00
VOLUME 3073
52-Week high 568.90
52-Week low 160.10
P/E 55.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 494
Buy Price 426.60
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 428.00
Sell Qty 36.00
OPEN 430.30
CLOSE 426.00
VOLUME 3073
52-Week high 568.90
52-Week low 160.10
P/E 55.23
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 494
Buy Price 426.60
Buy Qty 16.00
Sell Price 428.00
Sell Qty 36.00

About ABC Bearings Ltd.

ABC Bearings Ltd

Established in 1960 by setting up a plant in Lonavala, in collaboration with Steyr Diamler Puch, Austria, ABC Bearings which was previosly known as Antifriction. Currently it is having three plants two in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. The plant manufactures ball thrust, taper and cylindrical roller bearings. The Lonavala plant was plagued by frequent labour troubles, thereby increasing the wo...> More

ABC Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   494
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 119.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ABC Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 50.04 45.94 8.92
Other Income 0.03 0.11 -72.73
Total Income 50.07 46.06 8.71
Total Expenses 40.9 37.78 8.26
Operating Profit 9.18 8.27 11
Net Profit 3.59 2.57 39.69
Equity Capital 11.55 11.55 -
> More on ABC Bearings Ltd Financials Results

ABC Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ucal Fuel Sys. 250.20 -1.01 553.19
Menon Bearings 98.40 0.56 551.04
IST 900.10 -4.38 524.76
ABC Bearings 428.00 0.47 494.34
Rane Engine Val. 517.00 0.50 347.42
Talbros Auto. 271.30 1.71 335.06
Omax Autos 150.20 -1.73 321.28
> More on ABC Bearings Ltd Peer Group

ABC Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.76
Banks/FIs 1.85
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.79
Indian Public 28.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.06
> More on ABC Bearings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ABC Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.95% NA 0.08% -0.87%
1 Month -10.82% NA -1.54% -0.84%
3 Month -10.61% NA 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month 3.87% NA 5.02% 4.35%
1 Year 158.92% NA 16.67% 16.13%
3 Year 213.32% NA 16.74% 18.39%

ABC Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 422.00
430.30
Week Low/High 420.10
449.00
Month Low/High 420.10
494.00
YEAR Low/High 160.10
569.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
569.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ABC Bearings: