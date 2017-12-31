JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ABC Gas (International) Ltd

ABC Gas (International) Ltd.

BSE: 513119 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE173M01012
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 08 Mar 23.70 -1.20
(-4.82%)
OPEN

23.70

 HIGH

23.70

 LOW

23.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABC Gas (International) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 23.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.90
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 25.00
52-Week low 12.55
P/E 158.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.70
Sell Qty 161.00
OPEN 23.70
CLOSE 24.90
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 25.00
52-Week low 12.55
P/E 158.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 23.70
Sell Qty 161.00

About ABC Gas (International) Ltd.

ABC Gas (International) Ltd

The company was established in 1980 as a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes ABCGIL - ABC Gas International Limited (formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Ltd.) today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing installing and maintaini...> More

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 158.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.71 2.7 -73.7
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0
Total Income 0.8 2.79 -71.33
Total Expenses 0.74 2.83 -73.85
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.04 275
Net Profit 0.07 -0.06 216.67
Equity Capital 1.98 1.98 -
> More on ABC Gas (International) Ltd Financials Results

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
Golkonda Alumin. 3.24 0.00 4.02
Mewat Zinc 10.00 0.00 4.00
Bhoruka Alum. 0.59 0.00 3.24
> More on ABC Gas (International) Ltd Peer Group

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.96
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 52.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.60
> More on ABC Gas (International) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.28%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.24%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.60%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.98%
1 Year 39.41% NA 17.26% 16.83%
3 Year 9.47% NA 17.33% 19.10%

ABC Gas (International) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.70
23.70
Week Low/High 23.70
24.00
Month Low/High 23.70
25.00
YEAR Low/High 12.55
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
41.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ABC Gas (International):