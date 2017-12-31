You are here » Home
ABC Gas (International) Ltd.
|BSE: 513119
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE173M01012
|
About ABC Gas (International) Ltd.
ABC Gas (International) Ltd
The company was established in 1980 as a leading manufacturer piped gas of brass rods & tubes and copper pipes ABCGIL - ABC Gas International Limited (formerly known as Brassco Extrusions Ltd.) today is the largest Gas Reticulation Company in the organized sector. Being the largest ISO certified Gas Reticulated Company in India ABC Gas has extensive experience in designing installing and maintaini...
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Financial Results
More on ABC Gas (International) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.71
|2.7
|-73.7
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Total Income
|0.8
|2.79
|-71.33
|Total Expenses
|0.74
|2.83
|-73.85
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|-0.04
|275
|Net Profit
|0.07
|-0.06
|216.67
|Equity Capital
|1.98
|1.98
| -
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - Peer Group
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.28%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.24%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.98%
|1 Year
|39.41%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.83%
|3 Year
|9.47%
|NA
|17.33%
|19.10%
ABC Gas (International) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.70
|
|23.70
|Week Low/High
|23.70
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|23.70
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.55
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|41.00
Quick Links for ABC Gas (International):