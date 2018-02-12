ABC India Ltd.
|BSE: 520123
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE125D01011
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|94.10
|
0.35
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
94.10
|
HIGH
94.10
|
LOW
93.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ABC India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|94.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|93.75
|VOLUME
|215
|52-Week high
|118.00
|52-Week low
|77.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|51
|Buy Price
|93.50
|Buy Qty
|60.00
|Sell Price
|94.00
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|51
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ABC India Ltd.
Incorporated in 1972, ABC India is primarily engaged in providing freight services to customers. It obtained the IATA licence in 1995 to operate in cargo handling and this is being successfully implemented in the projects division of ABC India. The company two subsidiaries -- Assam Bengal Carriers and Utsav Prakashan. In 1995-96, the company expanded the business of branches by improvment of i...> More
ABC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|51
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.38
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 BM Held On 12.02.2018 At 3.00
-
-
-
-
ABC India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.45
|32.04
|-11.2
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.04
|975
|Total Income
|28.88
|32.08
|-9.98
|Total Expenses
|29.9
|33.24
|-10.05
|Operating Profit
|-1.03
|-1.17
|11.97
|Net Profit
|-2.25
|-2.83
|20.49
|Equity Capital
|5.42
|5.42
|-
ABC India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JITF Infra Logis
|37.30
|0.40
|95.86
|Lancer Containe.
|88.00
|-1.68
|88.44
|Central Province
|455.05
|-5.00
|84.64
|ABC India
|94.10
|0.37
|51.00
|Shreeji Translog
|135.00
|0.00
|47.12
|Corporate Courie
|19.90
|-2.21
|14.33
|Inter State Oil
|25.50
|-0.58
|12.72
ABC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ABC India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.68%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-0.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.95%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|3.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
ABC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|93.00
|
|94.10
|Week Low/High
|91.30
|
|105.00
|Month Low/High
|86.40
|
|118.00
|YEAR Low/High
|77.80
|
|118.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|175.00
