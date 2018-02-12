JUST IN
ABC India Ltd.

BSE: 520123 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE125D01011
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 94.10 0.35
(0.37%)
OPEN

94.10

 HIGH

94.10

 LOW

93.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABC India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ABC India Ltd.

ABC India Ltd

Incorporated in 1972, ABC India is primarily engaged in providing freight services to customers. It obtained the IATA licence in 1995 to operate in cargo handling and this is being successfully implemented in the projects division of ABC India. The company two subsidiaries -- Assam Bengal Carriers and Utsav Prakashan. In 1995-96, the company expanded the business of branches by improvment of i...> More

ABC India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   51
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ABC India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.45 32.04 -11.2
Other Income 0.43 0.04 975
Total Income 28.88 32.08 -9.98
Total Expenses 29.9 33.24 -10.05
Operating Profit -1.03 -1.17 11.97
Net Profit -2.25 -2.83 20.49
Equity Capital 5.42 5.42 -
ABC India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JITF Infra Logis 37.30 0.40 95.86
Lancer Containe. 88.00 -1.68 88.44
Central Province 455.05 -5.00 84.64
ABC India 94.10 0.37 51.00
Shreeji Translog 135.00 0.00 47.12
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
ABC India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.71
ABC India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.68% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -0.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.95% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.67% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 3.29% NA 17.24% 19.02%

ABC India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 93.00
94.10
Week Low/High 91.30
105.00
Month Low/High 86.40
118.00
YEAR Low/High 77.80
118.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
175.00

