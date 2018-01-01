JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Abhinav Capital Services Ltd

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 532057 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE516F01016
BSE 13:00 | 28 Feb 69.50 -0.50
(-0.71%)
OPEN

69.50

 HIGH

69.50

 LOW

69.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 69.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 7479
52-Week high 94.50
52-Week low 69.50
P/E 11.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 69.50
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 70.00
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 69.50
CLOSE 70.00
VOLUME 7479
52-Week high 94.50
52-Week low 69.50
P/E 11.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 69.50
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 70.00
Sell Qty 500.00

About Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd

Originally incorporated as Abhinav Finex Pvt Ltd in Dec.'94, Abhinav Homes and Resorts was converted into a public limited company in 1995. The company obtained its present name in Mar.'96. Promoters are Gopal Dave, Anil Patel, M Pai, Sunil D Jaithwar and Avinash B Mainkar. The company which is yet to start any commerical activity, proposes to undertake construction of residential buildings, co...> More

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.84 0.7 20
Other Income 1.82 -
Total Income 2.66 0.7 280
Total Expenses 0.08 0.06 33.33
Operating Profit 2.58 0.64 303.13
Net Profit 1.88 0.45 317.78
Equity Capital 6.92 6.92 -
> More on Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Financials Results

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ceejay Finance 158.85 -6.56 54.80
Aryaman Fin.Serv 46.25 0.00 54.02
Acme Resources 20.95 3.46 53.93
Abhinav Capital 69.50 -0.71 48.09
Shiv Om Invst & 6.78 -4.91 47.43
ASHARI AGENCIES 55.00 0.92 47.19
Comfort Intech 1.46 1.39 46.71
> More on Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Peer Group

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.20
> More on Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 42.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 69.50
69.50
Week Low/High 0.00
69.50
Month Low/High 69.50
70.00
YEAR Low/High 69.50
95.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
162.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Abhinav Capital Services: