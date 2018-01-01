You are here » Home
» Company
» Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 532057
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE516F01016
|
BSE
13:00 | 28 Feb
|
69.50
|
-0.50
(-0.71%)
|
OPEN
69.50
|
HIGH
69.50
|
LOW
69.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|69.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|7479
|52-Week high
|94.50
|52-Week low
|69.50
|P/E
|11.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|69.50
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|70.00
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|69.50
|CLOSE
|70.00
|VOLUME
|7479
|52-Week high
|94.50
|52-Week low
|69.50
|P/E
|11.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|69.50
|Buy Qty
|21.00
|Sell Price
|70.00
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48.09
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Abhinav Capital Services Ltd.
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd
Originally incorporated as Abhinav Finex Pvt Ltd in Dec.'94, Abhinav Homes and Resorts was converted into a public limited company in 1995. The company obtained its present name in Mar.'96. Promoters are Gopal Dave, Anil Patel, M Pai, Sunil D Jaithwar and Avinash B Mainkar.
The company which is yet to start any commerical activity, proposes to undertake construction of residential buildings, co...> More
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Abhinav Capital Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.84
|0.7
|20
|Other Income
|1.82
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.66
|0.7
|280
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|2.58
|0.64
|303.13
|Net Profit
|1.88
|0.45
|317.78
|Equity Capital
|6.92
|6.92
| -
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|42.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Abhinav Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|69.50
|
|69.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|69.50
|Month Low/High
|69.50
|
|70.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.50
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|162.00
Quick Links for Abhinav Capital Services: