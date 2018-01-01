JUST IN
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.

BSE: 511756 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE195I01013
BSE LIVE 09:37 | 07 Mar 7.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.70

 HIGH

7.70

 LOW

7.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd

Abirami Financial Services was incorporated on 19-04-1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13-05-1993. The Company's main business are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Company's shares are listed in the Madras

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   3.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.90
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.18 0.12 50
Total Income 0.18 0.12 50
Total Expenses 0.08 0.07 14.29
Operating Profit 0.1 0.05 100
Net Profit 0.06 0.01 500
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manipal Fin. Cor 5.59 -4.93 4.68
DCM Financial 2.10 -4.55 4.65
Jayabharat Cred. 9.29 0.00 4.64
Sita Enterprises 15.40 -4.64 4.62
Worth Investment 14.08 0.00 4.62
Abirami Fin. 7.70 0.00 4.62
Jindal Capital 6.37 -4.93 4.59
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.43
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.48%
1 Month -4.94% NA -1.04% -0.45%
3 Month -18.17% NA 2.16% 1.39%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.76%
1 Year NA NA 17.27% 16.59%
3 Year NA NA 17.33% 18.86%

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.70
7.70
Week Low/High 7.70
8.00
Month Low/High 7.70
8.00
YEAR Low/High 5.17
11.00
All TIME Low/High 3.89
24.00

