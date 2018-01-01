You are here » Home
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 511756
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE195I01013
|
BSE
LIVE
09:37 | 07 Mar
|
7.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.70
|
HIGH
7.70
|
LOW
7.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|5.17
|P/E
|24.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.70
|Sell Qty
|1001.00
|OPEN
|7.70
|CLOSE
|7.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|11.00
|52-Week low
|5.17
|P/E
|24.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.70
|Sell Qty
|1001.00
About Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd.
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
Abirami Financial Services was incorporated on 19-04-1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13-05-1993. The Company's main business are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Company's shares are listed in the Madras...> More
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.48%
|1 Month
|-4.94%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.45%
|3 Month
|-18.17%
|NA
|2.16%
|1.39%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.76%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|16.59%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.33%
|18.86%
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.70
|
|7.70
|Week Low/High
|7.70
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.70
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.17
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.89
|
|24.00
Quick Links for Abirami Financial Services (India):