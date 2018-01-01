Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd

Abirami Financial Services was incorporated on 19-04-1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13-05-1993. The Company's main business are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Company's shares are listed in the Madras...> More