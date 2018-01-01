You are here » Home
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 526955
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE707D01016
|
BSE
12:05 | 11 Jul
|
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.78
|VOLUME
|37663
|52-Week high
|0.81
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.81
|Buy Qty
|2937.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd.
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd
ABL Bio Technologies Limited (ABL) is an India-based biotechnology company. The Company operates in three segments: formulation, research and development and the Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) project. The Company focuses on discovery, collection of microbes, establishment of compound libraries, discovery of drug and nutrition targets and conducting research and converting the strains/compounds in to ...> More
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-64.16%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.75
|
|0.81
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.81
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.81
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.81
|All TIME Low/High
|0.73
|
|222.00
