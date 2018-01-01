JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 526955 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE707D01016
BSE 12:05 | 11 Jul ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.78
VOLUME 37663
52-Week high 0.81
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.81
Buy Qty 2937.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.80
CLOSE 0.78
VOLUME 37663
52-Week high 0.81
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.81
Buy Qty 2937.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd.

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd

ABL Bio Technologies Limited (ABL) is an India-based biotechnology company. The Company operates in three segments: formulation, research and development and the Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) project. The Company focuses on discovery, collection of microbes, establishment of compound libraries, discovery of drug and nutrition targets and conducting research and converting the strains/compounds in to ...> More

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.03 0
Equity Capital 8.2 8.2 -
> More on ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Financials Results

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43
Vardhaman Labs. 0.66 0.00 0.27
> More on ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Peer Group

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.60
Banks/FIs 2.42
FIIs 6.35
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 66.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.88
> More on ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -64.16% NA 17.24% 19.01%

ABL Bio-Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.75
0.81
Week Low/High 0.00
0.81
Month Low/High 0.00
0.81
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.81
All TIME Low/High 0.73
222.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ABL Bio-Technologies: