ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.

BSE: 531161 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE850B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 88.95 -0.30
(-0.34%)
OPEN

92.85

 HIGH

92.85

 LOW

88.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 92.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 89.25
VOLUME 36526
52-Week high 159.50
52-Week low 85.00
P/E 11.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 178
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is an information technology company in India. The company is engaged in providing software development services and sale of computers and peripherals. Their products include ABM MaiNet, ABM CARE, ABM MOIS and CRM for power distribution utilities. The company business focuses on providing e-Governance solutions to municipal bodies, CRM solution for electricity distribution...> More

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   178
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.69
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.40
Book Value / Share () [*S] 69.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.97 19.88 -24.7
Other Income 0.47 0.72 -34.72
Total Income 15.44 20.6 -25.05
Total Expenses 10.78 11.38 -5.27
Operating Profit 4.66 9.22 -49.46
Net Profit 2.71 5.78 -53.11
Equity Capital 10 10 -
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lycos Internet 5.04 1.00 240.03
Ducon Tech 29.75 2.23 233.24
Ceinsys Tech 199.50 0.30 220.45
ABM Knowledge 88.95 -0.34 177.90
Accel Frontline 55.55 1.09 165.32
Cybertech Sys. 60.30 -1.23 165.28
Intense Tech. 70.05 -3.11 154.81
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.34
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.87% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.49% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.89% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.95% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 3.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.00
92.85
Week Low/High 85.00
102.00
Month Low/High 85.00
107.00
YEAR Low/High 85.00
160.00
All TIME Low/High 0.73
180.00

