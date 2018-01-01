ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.
|BSE: 531161
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE850B01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|88.95
|
-0.30
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
92.85
|
HIGH
92.85
|
LOW
88.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|92.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.25
|VOLUME
|36526
|52-Week high
|159.50
|52-Week low
|85.00
|P/E
|11.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|92.85
|CLOSE
|89.25
|VOLUME
|36526
|52-Week high
|159.50
|52-Week low
|85.00
|P/E
|11.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About ABM Knowledgeware Ltd.
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd is an information technology company in India. The company is engaged in providing software development services and sale of computers and peripherals. Their products include ABM MaiNet, ABM CARE, ABM MOIS and CRM for power distribution utilities. The company business focuses on providing e-Governance solutions to municipal bodies, CRM solution for electricity distribution...> More
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|178
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.69
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.40
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|69.83
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.27
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting On 9Th February 2018 (Friday) At 5.00 P.M. At Registered Office Of The Company
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Financial Results For Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.97
|19.88
|-24.7
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.72
|-34.72
|Total Income
|15.44
|20.6
|-25.05
|Total Expenses
|10.78
|11.38
|-5.27
|Operating Profit
|4.66
|9.22
|-49.46
|Net Profit
|2.71
|5.78
|-53.11
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lycos Internet
|5.04
|1.00
|240.03
|Ducon Tech
|29.75
|2.23
|233.24
|Ceinsys Tech
|199.50
|0.30
|220.45
|ABM Knowledge
|88.95
|-0.34
|177.90
|Accel Frontline
|55.55
|1.09
|165.32
|Cybertech Sys.
|60.30
|-1.23
|165.28
|Intense Tech.
|70.05
|-3.11
|154.81
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.87%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.49%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.89%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-38.95%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|3.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|88.00
|
|92.85
|Week Low/High
|85.00
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|85.00
|
|107.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.00
|
|160.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.73
|
|180.00
