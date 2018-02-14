Accel Transmatic Ltd.
|BSE: 517494
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE258C01020
|BSE 10:59 | 20 Feb
|3.36
|
0.16
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
3.36
|
HIGH
3.36
|
LOW
3.36
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Accel Transmatic Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Accel Transmatic Ltd.
Accel Transmatic Limited was originally established as Transmatic Systems Ltd (TSL) in the year 1986 by two entrepreneurs from Kerala, M R Narayanan and T Ravindran, with equity participation from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, and IDBI. The company was promoted to develop and manufacture professional electronic products and communication systems in the state of Kerala, India. ...> More
Accel Transmatic Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-22.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 14.02.2018 For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Compliance For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter / Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
-
-
Accel Transmatic Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.43
|-74.42
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.04
|275
|Total Income
|0.26
|0.47
|-44.68
|Total Expenses
|0.32
|0.74
|-56.76
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.27
|77.78
|Net Profit
|-0.43
|-0.82
|47.56
|Equity Capital
|11.04
|11.04
|-
Accel Transmatic Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Advent Computer
|2.41
|-4.74
|3.92
|Spectacle Ventur
|0.76
|4.11
|3.91
|Hypersoft
|8.90
|0.00
|3.78
|Accel Trans
|3.36
|5.00
|3.71
|Senthil Infotek
|7.14
|0.00
|3.61
|Quest Softech
|3.60
|-4.00
|3.60
|United Inter.
|19.60
|-4.85
|3.59
Accel Transmatic Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.53%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-67.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Accel Transmatic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.36
|
|3.36
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.36
|Month Low/High
|2.91
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.53
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|80.00
