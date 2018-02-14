JUST IN
Accel Transmatic Ltd.

BSE: 517494 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE258C01020
BSE 10:59 | 20 Feb 3.36 0.16
(5.00%)
OPEN

3.36

 HIGH

3.36

 LOW

3.36
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Accel Transmatic Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Accel Transmatic Ltd.

Accel Transmatic Ltd

Accel Transmatic Limited was originally established as Transmatic Systems Ltd (TSL) in the year 1986 by two entrepreneurs from Kerala, M R Narayanan and T Ravindran, with equity participation from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, and IDBI. The company was promoted to develop and manufacture professional electronic products and communication systems in the state of Kerala, India. ...> More

Accel Transmatic Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -22.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
Announcement

Accel Transmatic Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.43 -74.42
Other Income 0.15 0.04 275
Total Income 0.26 0.47 -44.68
Total Expenses 0.32 0.74 -56.76
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.27 77.78
Net Profit -0.43 -0.82 47.56
Equity Capital 11.04 11.04 -
Accel Transmatic Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advent Computer 2.41 -4.74 3.92
Spectacle Ventur 0.76 4.11 3.91
Hypersoft 8.90 0.00 3.78
Accel Trans 3.36 5.00 3.71
Senthil Infotek 7.14 0.00 3.61
Quest Softech 3.60 -4.00 3.60
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Accel Transmatic Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 35.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.43
Accel Transmatic Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.53% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.57% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -67.50% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Accel Transmatic Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.36
3.36
Week Low/High 0.00
3.36
Month Low/High 2.91
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.53
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
80.00

