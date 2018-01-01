JUST IN
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 532268 Sector: IT
NSE: ACCELYA ISIN Code: INE793A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1341.20 -9.30
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1375.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1332.95 -27.30
(-2.01%)
OPEN

1346.60

 HIGH

1377.00

 LOW

1325.50
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1350.50
VOLUME 137
52-Week high 1633.30
52-Week low 1260.00
P/E 19.99
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,002
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd.

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd

Kale Consultants (KCL) was incorporated as Pvt Ltd company on 25th September, 1986 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company on 29th October, 1997. Promoted by technocrat enterpreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Kale consultants is now an ISO 9001 certified company, providing a range of application software products and related software services. The company specialies in...> More

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,002
EPS - TTM () [*S] 67.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.99
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   140.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 3.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 91.95 88.13 4.33
Other Income 5.85 3.42 71.05
Total Income 97.81 91.55 6.84
Total Expenses 56.81 52.97 7.25
Operating Profit 41 38.58 6.27
Net Profit 22.3 23 -3.04
Equity Capital 14.93 14.93 -
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Take Solutions 170.60 3.27 2272.39
Intellect Design 177.40 0.17 2223.53
8K Miles 703.80 1.76 2148.00
Accelya Kale 1341.20 -0.69 2002.41
Quick Heal 269.15 2.81 1893.47
Hinduja Global 822.55 2.63 1710.90
Infinite Comp 492.75 0.99 1691.12
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.66
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 5.52
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.89
Indian Public 12.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.02
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.64% -3.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.61% -3.67% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.35% -5.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.48% -5.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.48% -7.37% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 40.80% 33.43% 17.24% 19.01%

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1300.00
1375.00
Week Low/High 1300.00
1394.00
Month Low/High 1300.00
1415.00
YEAR Low/High 1260.00
1633.00
All TIME Low/High 19.05
1864.00

