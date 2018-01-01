Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd

Kale Consultants (KCL) was incorporated as Pvt Ltd company on 25th September, 1986 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company on 29th October, 1997. Promoted by technocrat enterpreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Kale consultants is now an ISO 9001 certified company, providing a range of application software products and related software services. The company specialies in...> More