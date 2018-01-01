You are here » Home
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 532268
|Sector: IT
|NSE: ACCELYA
|ISIN Code: INE793A01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1341.20
|
-9.30
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1300.00
|
HIGH
1375.00
|
LOW
1300.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
1332.95
|
-27.30
(-2.01%)
|
OPEN
1346.60
|
HIGH
1377.00
|
LOW
1325.50
About Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd.
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd
Kale Consultants (KCL) was incorporated as Pvt Ltd company on 25th September, 1986 and subsequently became a deemed public limited company on 29th October, 1997. Promoted by technocrat enterpreneurs, Narendra Kale and Vipul Jain in 1986, Kale consultants is now an ISO 9001 certified company, providing a range of application software products and related software services. The company specialies in...> More
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|91.95
|88.13
|4.33
|Other Income
|5.85
|3.42
|71.05
|Total Income
|97.81
|91.55
|6.84
|Total Expenses
|56.81
|52.97
|7.25
|Operating Profit
|41
|38.58
|6.27
|Net Profit
|22.3
|23
|-3.04
|Equity Capital
|14.93
|14.93
| -
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.64%
|-3.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.61%
|-3.67%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.35%
|-5.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.48%
|-5.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.48%
|-7.37%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|40.80%
|33.43%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1300.00
|
|1375.00
|Week Low/High
|1300.00
|
|1394.00
|Month Low/High
|1300.00
|
|1415.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1260.00
|
|1633.00
|All TIME Low/High
|19.05
|
|1864.00
