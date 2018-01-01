Acclaim Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526347
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE051E01017
|BSE 15:18 | 23 Nov
|Acclaim Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Acclaim Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.60
|VOLUME
|2300
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.63
|Buy Qty
|70.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Acclaim Industries Ltd.
Elpro Packaging Ltd(EPL), formerly known as Mukund Flexpack Ltd., is into manufacture of flexible packaging material. The company has an installed capacity of 2850 MTPA as on FY 2002-03. EPL supplies to HLL, Jet Airways, Eastern Condiments etc. It also exports to South Africa....> More
Acclaim Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-43.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(4), 13(4A) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992
-
Acclaim Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2013
|Dec 2012
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|112.08
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|112.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|112.83
|-99.92
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.75
|88
|Net Profit
|-0.09
|-1.25
|92.8
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Acclaim Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Beeyu Overseas
|0.37
|2.78
|0.52
|Modella Woollens
|5.09
|4.95
|0.46
|Blue Pearl
|15.38
|4.98
|0.40
|Acclaim Indus.
|0.63
|5.00
|0.32
|Pervasive Comm.
|9.60
|4.92
|0.10
Acclaim Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Acclaim Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Acclaim Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.57
|
|0.63
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.63
|All TIME Low/High
|0.56
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Acclaim Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices