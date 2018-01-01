JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Acclaim Industries Ltd

Acclaim Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526347 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE051E01017
BSE 15:18 | 23 Nov Acclaim Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Acclaim Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.57
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.60
VOLUME 2300
52-Week high 0.63
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.63
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.57
CLOSE 0.60
VOLUME 2300
52-Week high 0.63
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.63
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Acclaim Industries Ltd.

Acclaim Industries Ltd

Elpro Packaging Ltd(EPL), formerly known as Mukund Flexpack Ltd., is into manufacture of flexible packaging material. The company has an installed capacity of 2850 MTPA as on FY 2002-03. EPL supplies to HLL, Jet Airways, Eastern Condiments etc. It also exports to South Africa....> More

Acclaim Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -43.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Acclaim Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2013 Dec 2012 % Chg
Net Sales 112.08 -
Other Income -
Total Income 112.08 -
Total Expenses 0.09 112.83 -99.92
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.75 88
Net Profit -0.09 -1.25 92.8
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Acclaim Industries Ltd Financials Results

Acclaim Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Beeyu Overseas 0.37 2.78 0.52
Modella Woollens 5.09 4.95 0.46
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40
Acclaim Indus. 0.63 5.00 0.32
Pervasive Comm. 9.60 4.92 0.10
> More on Acclaim Industries Ltd Peer Group

Acclaim Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 76.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.63
> More on Acclaim Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Acclaim Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Acclaim Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.57
0.63
Week Low/High 0.00
0.63
Month Low/High 0.00
0.63
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.63
All TIME Low/High 0.56
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Acclaim Industries: