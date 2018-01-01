JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Accurate Transformers Ltd

Accurate Transformers Ltd.

BSE: 530513 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE243C01014
BSE 13:54 | 29 Feb Accurate Transformers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Accurate Transformers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 25.60
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 24.35
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 24.35
Sell Qty 5000.00
OPEN 24.35
CLOSE 25.60
VOLUME 5000
52-Week high 24.35
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 24.35
Sell Qty 5000.00

About Accurate Transformers Ltd.

Accurate Transformers Ltd

Accurate Transformers Ltd,the Delhi based company,has been one of the leading manufacturer of Electrical Transformers in India for over 19 years.The company was incorporated in 1987 and pioneered the manufacture of transformers at a time when most electrical equipment was imported. The first plant was set up in Ghaziabad.Since then further plants have been added are located at Greater Noida,Si...> More

Accurate Transformers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 128.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Accurate Transformers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 61.02 81.09 -24.75
Other Income 0.4 0.41 -2.44
Total Income 61.42 81.5 -24.64
Total Expenses 51.08 70.67 -27.72
Operating Profit 10.33 10.83 -4.62
Net Profit 0.2 0.34 -41.18
Equity Capital 0.3 0.3 -
> More on Accurate Transformers Ltd Financials Results

Accurate Transformers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Marsons 4.24 -4.07 10.60
Tumus Electric 72.15 -4.94 9.31
GTV Engineering 26.45 0.19 8.25
Accurate Trans. 24.35 -4.88 7.23
Epic Energy 8.85 -4.32 6.38
NEPC India 0.82 -4.65 5.68
Remi Elektrotec. 10.97 4.98 5.34
> More on Accurate Transformers Ltd Peer Group

Accurate Transformers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.00
> More on Accurate Transformers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Accurate Transformers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -34.10% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Accurate Transformers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.35
24.35
Week Low/High 0.00
24.35
Month Low/High 0.00
24.35
YEAR Low/High 0.00
24.35
All TIME Low/High 4.70
242.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Accurate Transformers: