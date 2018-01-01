You are here » Home
Accurate Transformers Ltd.
|BSE: 530513
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE243C01014
|
BSE
13:54 | 29 Feb
|
Accurate Transformers Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Accurate Transformers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.60
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|24.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|24.35
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|24.35
|CLOSE
|25.60
|VOLUME
|5000
|52-Week high
|24.35
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|24.35
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.23
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Accurate Transformers Ltd.
Accurate Transformers Ltd
Accurate Transformers Ltd,the Delhi based company,has been one of the leading manufacturer of Electrical Transformers in India for over 19 years.The company was incorporated in 1987 and pioneered the manufacture of transformers at a time when most electrical equipment was imported.
The first plant was set up in Ghaziabad.Since then further plants have been added are located at Greater Noida,Si...> More
Accurate Transformers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Accurate Transformers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Accurate Transformers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|61.02
|81.09
|-24.75
|Other Income
|0.4
|0.41
|-2.44
|Total Income
|61.42
|81.5
|-24.64
|Total Expenses
|51.08
|70.67
|-27.72
|Operating Profit
|10.33
|10.83
|-4.62
|Net Profit
|0.2
|0.34
|-41.18
|Equity Capital
|0.3
|0.3
| -
Accurate Transformers Ltd - Peer Group
Accurate Transformers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Accurate Transformers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-34.10%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Accurate Transformers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.35
|
|24.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.35
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.35
|All TIME Low/High
|4.70
|
|242.00
