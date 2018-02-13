JUST IN
ACE EduTrend Ltd.

BSE: 530093 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE715F01014
About ACE EduTrend Ltd.

ACE EduTrend Ltd

ACE India Limited(formerly ACE Integrated Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1993 and till 1998 the company was engaged in Investment & Financial services.But after changing its name from ACE Integrated Finance Limited to ACE India Limited,the company has also changed its line of activities from Financial services to Film production,Production of Television Serials and other media services. ...> More

ACE EduTrend Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

ACE EduTrend Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 1.52 -65.13
Other Income -
Total Income 0.53 1.52 -65.13
Total Expenses 0.33 1.24 -73.39
Operating Profit 0.2 0.29 -31.03
Net Profit 0.2 0.29 -31.03
Equity Capital 9.16 9.16 -
ACE EduTrend Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golden Crest 15.90 4.81 8.35
Birla Shloka 1.46 0.00 3.06
DMC Educat. 0.70 -4.11 2.33
ACE Edu. 2.17 0.00 1.99
Vantage Knowledg 5.00 -2.15 1.68
ACE EduTrend Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.99
ACE EduTrend Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 11.86% NA 17.24% 19.01%

ACE EduTrend Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.17
2.17
Week Low/High 2.17
2.00
Month Low/High 2.15
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.62
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.47
58.00

