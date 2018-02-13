ACE EduTrend Ltd.
|BSE: 530093
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE715F01014
|BSE 11:11 | 06 Mar
|2.17
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
2.17
|
HIGH
2.17
|
LOW
2.17
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ACE EduTrend Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.17
|VOLUME
|250
|52-Week high
|2.45
|52-Week low
|1.62
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.17
|Sell Qty
|250.00
About ACE EduTrend Ltd.
ACE India Limited(formerly ACE Integrated Finance Limited) was incorporated in 1993 and till 1998 the company was engaged in Investment & Financial services.But after changing its name from ACE Integrated Finance Limited to ACE India Limited,the company has also changed its line of activities from Financial services to Film production,Production of Television Serials and other media services. ...> More
ACE EduTrend Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
ACE EduTrend Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|1.52
|-65.13
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.53
|1.52
|-65.13
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|1.24
|-73.39
|Operating Profit
|0.2
|0.29
|-31.03
|Net Profit
|0.2
|0.29
|-31.03
|Equity Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|-
ACE EduTrend Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Golden Crest
|15.90
|4.81
|8.35
|Birla Shloka
|1.46
|0.00
|3.06
|DMC Educat.
|0.70
|-4.11
|2.33
|ACE Edu.
|2.17
|0.00
|1.99
|Vantage Knowledg
|5.00
|-2.15
|1.68
ACE EduTrend Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ACE EduTrend Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|11.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ACE EduTrend Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.17
|
|2.17
|Week Low/High
|2.17
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|2.15
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.62
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.47
|
|58.00
