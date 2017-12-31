JUST IN
Ace Software Exports Ltd.

BSE: 531525 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE849B01010
BSE 13:50 | 09 Mar 22.45 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

22.45

 HIGH

22.45

 LOW

22.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ace Software Exports Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.45
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 30.40
52-Week low 16.25
P/E 13.13
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 22.45
Buy Qty 22.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ace Software Exports Ltd.

Ace Software Exports Ltd

Ace Software Exports was incorporated in Aug.'94 as a public limited company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.'92 under the partnership firm -- Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception. The company acquired the business of the partne...

Ace Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ace Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.59 2.17 19.35
Other Income 0.09 0.06 50
Total Income 2.68 2.24 19.64
Total Expenses 2.77 1.84 50.54
Operating Profit -0.09 0.39 -123.08
Net Profit -0.16 0.31 -151.61
Equity Capital 4.68 4.68 -
Ace Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NINtec Systems 18.00 4.05 12.38
Healthfore Tech. 15.20 -4.94 12.36
CG-VAK Software 22.60 -3.83 11.44
Ace Soft. Exp. 22.45 0.00 10.51
OFS Technologies 15.80 -5.95 10.13
Info-Drive Softw 0.15 0.00 9.83
BNR Udyog 30.70 0.66 9.21
Ace Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.00
Ace Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.22% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.72% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.20% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 114.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ace Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.45
22.45
Week Low/High 22.45
26.00
Month Low/High 18.70
26.00
YEAR Low/High 16.25
30.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
76.00

