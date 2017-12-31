You are here » Home
Ace Software Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 531525
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE849B01010
|
About Ace Software Exports Ltd.
Ace Software Exports Ltd
Ace Software Exports was incorporated in Aug.'94 as a public limited company by Sanjay Dhamsania, Vikram Sanghani and Jay Sanghani. The promoters were engaged in the business of database creation since Oct.'92 under the partnership firm -- Ace Software Exports, which was exporting 100% of its production to Apex Data Services, US, since inception.
The company acquired the business of the partne...> More
Ace Software Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ace Software Exports Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ace Software Exports Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.59
|2.17
|19.35
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|50
|Total Income
|2.68
|2.24
|19.64
|Total Expenses
|2.77
|1.84
|50.54
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|0.39
|-123.08
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.31
|-151.61
|Equity Capital
|4.68
|4.68
| -
Ace Software Exports Ltd - Peer Group
Ace Software Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ace Software Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.72%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.20%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|114.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ace Software Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.45
|
|22.45
|Week Low/High
|22.45
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|18.70
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.25
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|76.00
