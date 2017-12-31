ACI Infocom Ltd.
|BSE: 517356
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE167B01025
|BSE 09:16 | 12 Mar
|3.94
|
-0.20
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
3.94
|
HIGH
3.94
|
LOW
3.94
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ACI Infocom Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.14
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|12.20
|52-Week low
|3.77
|P/E
|197.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.94
|Sell Qty
|149980.00
About ACI Infocom Ltd.
ACI Infocom Limited, a pioneer in the Indian I.T. industry since 1982, is the brainchild of its Founder and Visionary Mr. P.D. Gupta. ACI started out as Sujata Data Products Pvt. Ltd, for manufacturing Floppy Disk Drives in technical collaboration with Shugart- Associates, USA. Our Floppy Drives were standard equipment with almost every Indian Computer OEM and were also exported to more than twent...> More
ACI Infocom Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|197.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.64
ACI Infocom Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.46
|4.12
|-88.83
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.15
|20
|Total Income
|0.64
|4.28
|-85.05
|Total Expenses
|0.53
|4.19
|-87.35
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.08
|37.5
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.06
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|-
ACI Infocom Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Integra Tele.
|50.30
|0.60
|53.12
|Unisys Soft.
|22.90
|1.33
|52.67
|SagarSoft (India
|81.70
|0.93
|45.43
|ACI Infocom
|3.94
|-4.83
|43.54
|Virtual Global
|1.01
|-3.81
|42.79
|Bartronics India
|12.03
|1.95
|40.96
|Cranes Software
|3.40
|2.41
|40.03
ACI Infocom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ACI Infocom Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-25.10%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-59.13%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.67%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-40.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
ACI Infocom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.94
|
|3.94
|Week Low/High
|3.77
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.77
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.77
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|23.00
