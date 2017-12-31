JUST IN
ACI Infocom Ltd.

BSE: 517356 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE167B01025
BSE 09:16 | 12 Mar 3.94 -0.20
(-4.83%)
OPEN

3.94

 HIGH

3.94

 LOW

3.94
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ACI Infocom Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ACI Infocom Ltd.

ACI Infocom Ltd

ACI Infocom Limited, a pioneer in the Indian I.T. industry since 1982, is the brainchild of its Founder and Visionary Mr. P.D. Gupta. ACI started out as Sujata Data Products Pvt. Ltd, for manufacturing Floppy Disk Drives in technical collaboration with Shugart- Associates, USA. Our Floppy Drives were standard equipment with almost every Indian Computer OEM and were also exported to more than twent...> More

ACI Infocom Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 197.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ACI Infocom Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.46 4.12 -88.83
Other Income 0.18 0.15 20
Total Income 0.64 4.28 -85.05
Total Expenses 0.53 4.19 -87.35
Operating Profit 0.11 0.08 37.5
Net Profit 0.08 0.06 33.33
Equity Capital 11.05 11.05 -
ACI Infocom Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integra Tele. 50.30 0.60 53.12
Unisys Soft. 22.90 1.33 52.67
SagarSoft (India 81.70 0.93 45.43
ACI Infocom 3.94 -4.83 43.54
Virtual Global 1.01 -3.81 42.79
Bartronics India 12.03 1.95 40.96
Cranes Software 3.40 2.41 40.03
ACI Infocom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.90
ACI Infocom Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -25.10% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -59.13% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.67% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.77% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -40.30% NA 17.24% 19.02%

ACI Infocom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.94
3.94
Week Low/High 3.77
4.00
Month Low/High 3.77
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.77
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.11
23.00

