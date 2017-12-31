You are here » Home
» Company
» Acil Cotton Industries Ltd
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530901
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE066C01035
|
BSE
15:28 | 05 Feb
|
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.18
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.18
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.18
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.18
|Sell Qty
|202657.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.18
|CLOSE
|0.18
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|0.19
|52-Week low
|0.18
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.18
|Sell Qty
|202657.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.99
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Acil Cotton Industries Ltd.
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd
Shreeji Granites (SGL) was incorporated in May '94. K G Toshniwal is the chairman and J C Sodani is the managing director of the company. SGL's manufacturing unit is located at Palanpur in Gujarat. In Mar.'94, it expanded its capacity to 53,000 sq mtr pa with a capital outlay of Rs 5.51 cr....> More
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|125.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.18
|
|0.18
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.18
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.18
|YEAR Low/High
|0.18
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|11.00
Quick Links for Acil Cotton Industries: