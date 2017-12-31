JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Acil Cotton Industries Ltd

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530901 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE066C01035
BSE 15:28 | 05 Feb Acil Cotton Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.18
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.18
Sell Qty 202657.00
OPEN 0.18
CLOSE 0.18
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 0.19
52-Week low 0.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.18
Sell Qty 202657.00

About Acil Cotton Industries Ltd.

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd

Shreeji Granites (SGL) was incorporated in May '94. K G Toshniwal is the chairman and J C Sodani is the managing director of the company. SGL's manufacturing unit is located at Palanpur in Gujarat. In Mar.'94, it expanded its capacity to 53,000 sq mtr pa with a capital outlay of Rs 5.51 cr....> More

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.91 1.01 -9.9
Other Income -
Total Income 0.91 1.01 -9.9
Total Expenses 0.92 1.01 -8.91
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 22.16 22.16 -
> More on Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Financials Results

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emmsons Intl. 3.38 4.97 4.06
Kabra Commercial 13.77 4.95 4.05
Alchemist Corp. 8.21 -4.98 4.03
Acil Cott. Inds. 0.18 0.00 3.99
Shailja Commerc. 12.20 0.00 3.96
Millen. Online 0.79 0.00 3.95
FE (India) 2.40 0.00 3.86
> More on Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Peer Group

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 69.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.14
> More on Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 125.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.18
0.18
Week Low/High 0.00
0.18
Month Low/High 0.00
0.18
YEAR Low/High 0.18
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
11.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Acil Cotton Industries: