Acknit Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530043 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE326C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 103.45 -4.55
(-4.21%)
OPEN

107.95

 HIGH

107.95

 LOW

101.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Acknit Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Acknit Industries Ltd.

Acknit Industries Ltd

Acknit Industries Limited (Acknit) is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of seamless hand gloves. Acknit has diversified its product range into divisions, namely seamless gloves division, leather division and other leather products division and industrial garments division. Gloves division produce all types of seamless gloves made of different yarn of cotton, poly/cotton, polyamide, kevlar...> More

Acknit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Acknit Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.18 38.78 -4.13
Other Income 0.84 1.1 -23.64
Total Income 38.02 39.88 -4.66
Total Expenses 35.18 36.23 -2.9
Operating Profit 2.84 3.65 -22.19
Net Profit 0.7 1.08 -35.19
Equity Capital 3.04 2.52 -
Acknit Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maris Spinners 39.90 5.00 32.60
ESI 4.09 -4.88 32.29
Wires & Fabriks 103.25 -2.41 31.59
Acknit Indus. 103.45 -4.21 31.45
Valson Inds. 39.30 0.51 30.10
Women's Next 66.00 0.08 29.77
Eurotex Inds. 33.65 -10.03 29.44
Acknit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.50
Acknit Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.77% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -12.96% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -5.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 76.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Acknit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.55
107.95
Week Low/High 101.55
114.00
Month Low/High 101.55
119.00
YEAR Low/High 95.05
164.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
164.00

