Acknit Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530043
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE326C01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|103.45
|
-4.55
(-4.21%)
|
OPEN
107.95
|
HIGH
107.95
|
LOW
101.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Acknit Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|107.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|108.00
|VOLUME
|3566
|52-Week high
|163.95
|52-Week low
|95.05
|P/E
|12.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|31
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Acknit Industries Ltd.
Acknit Industries Limited (Acknit) is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of seamless hand gloves. Acknit has diversified its product range into divisions, namely seamless gloves division, leather division and other leather products division and industrial garments division. Gloves division produce all types of seamless gloves made of different yarn of cotton, poly/cotton, polyamide, kevlar...> More
Acknit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|31
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.23
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.80
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2017
Acknit Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.18
|38.78
|-4.13
|Other Income
|0.84
|1.1
|-23.64
|Total Income
|38.02
|39.88
|-4.66
|Total Expenses
|35.18
|36.23
|-2.9
|Operating Profit
|2.84
|3.65
|-22.19
|Net Profit
|0.7
|1.08
|-35.19
|Equity Capital
|3.04
|2.52
|-
Acknit Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Maris Spinners
|39.90
|5.00
|32.60
|ESI
|4.09
|-4.88
|32.29
|Wires & Fabriks
|103.25
|-2.41
|31.59
|Acknit Indus.
|103.45
|-4.21
|31.45
|Valson Inds.
|39.30
|0.51
|30.10
|Women's Next
|66.00
|0.08
|29.77
|Eurotex Inds.
|33.65
|-10.03
|29.44
Acknit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Acknit Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-12.96%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-5.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|76.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Acknit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.55
|
|107.95
|Week Low/High
|101.55
|
|114.00
|Month Low/High
|101.55
|
|119.00
|YEAR Low/High
|95.05
|
|164.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|164.00
