Acrow India Ltd.

BSE: 513149 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE950D01012
BSE LIVE 12:56 | 12 Mar 131.25 6.25
(5.00%)
OPEN

131.25

 HIGH

131.25

 LOW

131.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Acrow India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Acrow India Ltd.

Acrow India Ltd

Incorporated in 1960 as a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company of the Walchand group and Acrow (Engineers), UK, Acrow India is being Chaired by Harshavardhan B Doshi. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of modern systems of Acrow steel formwork, scaffolding and allied equipment for the construction industry. The company was fully Indianised following the decision of i...> More

Acrow India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 336.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Acrow India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.38 0.29 31.03
Total Income 0.38 0.29 31.03
Total Expenses 0.16 0.27 -40.74
Operating Profit 0.22 0.02 1000
Net Profit 0.11 -0.1 210
Equity Capital 0.64 0.64 -
> More on Acrow India Ltd Financials Results

Acrow India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
A & M Febcon 11.70 -4.49 10.71
Mewar Hi-Tech 24.25 1.04 9.46
Saboo Brothers 14.30 0.00 8.72
Acrow India 131.25 5.00 8.40
Sprayking Agro. 22.50 -13.46 7.13
> More on Acrow India Ltd Peer Group

Acrow India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.72
> More on Acrow India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Acrow India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month -6.25% NA -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month 3.43% NA 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year -13.11% NA 17.18% 16.81%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.08%

Acrow India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 131.25
131.25
Week Low/High 118.30
134.00
Month Low/High 118.30
146.00
YEAR Low/High 115.95
201.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
582.00

