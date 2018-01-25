Acrow India Ltd.
|BSE: 513149
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE950D01012
|BSE LIVE 12:56 | 12 Mar
|131.25
|
6.25
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
131.25
|
HIGH
131.25
|
LOW
131.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Acrow India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Acrow India Ltd.
Incorporated in 1960 as a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company of the Walchand group and Acrow (Engineers), UK, Acrow India is being Chaired by Harshavardhan B Doshi. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of modern systems of Acrow steel formwork, scaffolding and allied equipment for the construction industry. The company was fully Indianised following the decision of i...> More
Acrow India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|336.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Acrow India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.29
|31.03
|Total Income
|0.38
|0.29
|31.03
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.27
|-40.74
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.02
|1000
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-0.1
|210
|Equity Capital
|0.64
|0.64
|-
Acrow India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|A & M Febcon
|11.70
|-4.49
|10.71
|Mewar Hi-Tech
|24.25
|1.04
|9.46
|Saboo Brothers
|14.30
|0.00
|8.72
|Acrow India
|131.25
|5.00
|8.40
|Sprayking Agro.
|22.50
|-13.46
|7.13
Acrow India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-6.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|3.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|-13.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.08%
Acrow India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|131.25
|
|131.25
|Week Low/High
|118.30
|
|134.00
|Month Low/High
|118.30
|
|146.00
|YEAR Low/High
|115.95
|
|201.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|582.00
