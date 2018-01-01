JUST IN
Acrysil Ltd.

BSE: 524091 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE482D01016
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 506.15 -16.75
(-3.20%)
OPEN

530.00

 HIGH

530.00

 LOW

500.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Acrysil Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Acrysil Ltd.

Acrysil Ltd

Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name 'Carysil'. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The company is exporting their pro...> More

Acrysil Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   263
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.96
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Acrysil Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.24 41.07 17.46
Other Income 0.3 0.49 -38.78
Total Income 48.55 41.57 16.79
Total Expenses 42.38 35.56 19.18
Operating Profit 6.16 6 2.67
Net Profit 1.88 0.86 118.6
Equity Capital 5.19 5.19 -
Acrysil Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PG Electro. 264.30 3.85 433.72
KDDL Ltd 380.00 -0.26 411.92
BPL 83.35 2.40 407.41
Acrysil 506.15 -3.20 262.69
Fedders Electric 68.15 -1.16 231.51
Hind Rectifiers 129.35 1.77 214.07
DHP India 503.90 4.99 151.17
Acrysil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.14
Acrysil Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.38% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.57% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.24% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -5.30% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Acrysil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 500.25
530.00
Week Low/High 498.00
545.00
Month Low/High 498.00
579.00
YEAR Low/High 440.00
665.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
799.00

