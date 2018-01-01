Acrysil Ltd

Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name 'Carysil'. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The company is exporting their pro...> More