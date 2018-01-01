Acrysil Ltd.
|BSE: 524091
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE482D01016
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|506.15
|
-16.75
(-3.20%)
|
OPEN
530.00
|
HIGH
530.00
|
LOW
500.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Acrysil Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|530.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|522.90
|VOLUME
|21720
|52-Week high
|665.00
|52-Week low
|440.00
|P/E
|44.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|263
|Buy Price
|506.15
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|263
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|530.00
|CLOSE
|522.90
|VOLUME
|21720
|52-Week high
|665.00
|52-Week low
|440.00
|P/E
|44.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|263
|Buy Price
|506.15
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|262.69
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Acrysil Ltd.
Acrysil Ltd is one the leading manufacturer and exporter of Composite Quartz Granite Kitchen Sinks in India. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of kitchen sinks in India. They offer granite kitchen sinks and stainless steel kitchen sinks. They market their sinks under the brand name 'Carysil'. The company is headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The company is exporting their pro...> More
Acrysil Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|263
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.96
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|172.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.94
Acrysil Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.24
|41.07
|17.46
|Other Income
|0.3
|0.49
|-38.78
|Total Income
|48.55
|41.57
|16.79
|Total Expenses
|42.38
|35.56
|19.18
|Operating Profit
|6.16
|6
|2.67
|Net Profit
|1.88
|0.86
|118.6
|Equity Capital
|5.19
|5.19
|-
Acrysil Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|PG Electro.
|264.30
|3.85
|433.72
|KDDL Ltd
|380.00
|-0.26
|411.92
|BPL
|83.35
|2.40
|407.41
|Acrysil
|506.15
|-3.20
|262.69
|Fedders Electric
|68.15
|-1.16
|231.51
|Hind Rectifiers
|129.35
|1.77
|214.07
|DHP India
|503.90
|4.99
|151.17
Acrysil Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Acrysil Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.38%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.57%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.24%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-5.30%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Acrysil Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|500.25
|
|530.00
|Week Low/High
|498.00
|
|545.00
|Month Low/High
|498.00
|
|579.00
|YEAR Low/High
|440.00
|
|665.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|799.00
Quick Links for Acrysil:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices