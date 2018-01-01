JUST IN
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd.

BSE: 511706 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE357A01032
BSE LIVE 09:15 | 12 Feb 9.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.15

 HIGH

9.15

 LOW

9.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Action Financial Services (I) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Action Financial Services (I) Ltd.

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd

Promoted by Milan R Parikh and Bakul R Parikh, Action Financial Services (AFSIL) was established as a public limited company in Bombay to undertake portfolio management services (PMS), investment advisory and financial counselling services along with merchant banking and other related activities. It is a SEBI registered category-II merchant banker. In Dec.'94, AFSIL launched a special PMS calle...> More

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.23 0.89 38.2
Other Income 5.3 -1.13 569.03
Total Income 6.52 -0.24 2816.67
Total Expenses 0.77 0.89 -13.48
Operating Profit 5.75 -1.13 608.85
Net Profit 3.79 -0.8 573.75
Equity Capital 12.5 12.5 -
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cil Securities 26.85 4.68 13.42
Titan Securities 5.32 -4.83 13.31
Mathew Easow Res 19.15 -4.96 12.73
Action Fin.Serv 9.15 0.00 11.44
Trans Fin. Res. 20.00 0.25 10.04
GFL Financials 3.53 0.00 5.30
Relic Tech. 13.04 -3.76 4.69
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 36.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 25.69
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.57%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.05% -0.53%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.30%
6 Month -2.14% NA 5.54% 4.67%
1 Year NA NA 17.25% 16.49%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 18.76%

Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.15
9.15
Week Low/High 0.00
9.15
Month Low/High 9.15
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.50
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
54.00

