Action Financial Services (I) Ltd.
|BSE: 511706
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE357A01032
|
BSE
LIVE
09:15 | 12 Feb
|
9.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.15
|
HIGH
9.15
|
LOW
9.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.15
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|12.15
|52-Week low
|6.50
|P/E
|2.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Action Financial Services (I) Ltd.
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd
Promoted by Milan R Parikh and Bakul R Parikh, Action Financial Services (AFSIL) was established as a public limited company in Bombay to undertake portfolio management services (PMS), investment advisory and financial counselling services along with merchant banking and other related activities. It is a SEBI registered category-II merchant banker.
In Dec.'94, AFSIL launched a special PMS calle...> More
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Action Financial Services (I) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.23
|0.89
|38.2
|Other Income
|5.3
|-1.13
|569.03
|Total Income
|6.52
|-0.24
|2816.67
|Total Expenses
|0.77
|0.89
|-13.48
|Operating Profit
|5.75
|-1.13
|608.85
|Net Profit
|3.79
|-0.8
|573.75
|Equity Capital
|12.5
|12.5
| -
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - Peer Group
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|-2.14%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.25%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|18.76%
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.15
|
|9.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.15
|Month Low/High
|9.15
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.50
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|54.00
Quick Links for Action Financial Services (I):