JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » AD Manum Finance Ltd

AD Manum Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511359 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE556D01017
BSE LIVE 13:25 | 12 Mar 32.00 -0.80
(-2.44%)
OPEN

37.00

 HIGH

37.00

 LOW

28.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan AD Manum Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 37.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.80
VOLUME 776
52-Week high 46.80
52-Week low 23.00
P/E 20.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 30.75
Buy Qty 95.00
Sell Price 32.00
Sell Qty 5.00
OPEN 37.00
CLOSE 32.80
VOLUME 776
52-Week high 46.80
52-Week low 23.00
P/E 20.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 30.75
Buy Qty 95.00
Sell Price 32.00
Sell Qty 5.00

About AD Manum Finance Ltd.

AD Manum Finance Ltd

The company originally incorporated on 6th Day of May 1986 with the name of Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited. Thereafter name of the Company has been changed from Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited To Ad-Manum Finance Limited with effect from 25th Day of June 1992, which is working as a Non Banking Finance Company registered under Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated with th...> More

AD Manum Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

AD Manum Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.88 3.55 9.3
Other Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Income 3.93 3.59 9.47
Total Expenses 2.34 1.78 31.46
Operating Profit 1.59 1.81 -12.15
Net Profit 0.44 0.44 0
Equity Capital 7.5 7.5 -
> More on AD Manum Finance Ltd Financials Results

AD Manum Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zenith Capitals 127.00 -0.31 24.38
ISL Consulting 20.20 4.94 24.24
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21
AD Manum Finance 32.00 -2.44 24.00
Innovassynth Inv 9.85 0.92 23.92
Goyal Associates 5.01 -4.93 23.50
Aagam Capital 46.50 -0.85 23.25
> More on AD Manum Finance Ltd Peer Group

AD Manum Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.46
> More on AD Manum Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

AD Manum Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.36% -0.69%
1 Month -10.86% NA -1.26% -0.65%
3 Month -25.58% NA 1.93% 1.18%
6 Month 19.63% NA 5.31% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.00% 16.35%
3 Year 34.45% NA 17.07% 18.61%

AD Manum Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.55
37.00
Week Low/High 28.55
39.00
Month Low/High 28.55
40.00
YEAR Low/High 23.00
47.00
All TIME Low/High 2.90
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for AD Manum Finance: