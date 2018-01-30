AD Manum Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511359
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE556D01017
|BSE LIVE 13:25 | 12 Mar
|32.00
|
-0.80
(-2.44%)
|
OPEN
37.00
|
HIGH
37.00
|
LOW
28.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|AD Manum Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.80
|VOLUME
|776
|52-Week high
|46.80
|52-Week low
|23.00
|P/E
|20.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|30.75
|Buy Qty
|95.00
|Sell Price
|32.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About AD Manum Finance Ltd.
The company originally incorporated on 6th Day of May 1986 with the name of Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited. Thereafter name of the Company has been changed from Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited To Ad-Manum Finance Limited with effect from 25th Day of June 1992, which is working as a Non Banking Finance Company registered under Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated with th...> More
AD Manum Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.65
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|61.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.52
Announcement
-
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
-
-
Submission Of Outcomes Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 30/01/2018.
-
-
AD Manum Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.88
|3.55
|9.3
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Income
|3.93
|3.59
|9.47
|Total Expenses
|2.34
|1.78
|31.46
|Operating Profit
|1.59
|1.81
|-12.15
|Net Profit
|0.44
|0.44
|0
|Equity Capital
|7.5
|7.5
|-
AD Manum Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zenith Capitals
|127.00
|-0.31
|24.38
|ISL Consulting
|20.20
|4.94
|24.24
|Sharp Investment
|1.00
|0.00
|24.21
|AD Manum Finance
|32.00
|-2.44
|24.00
|Innovassynth Inv
|9.85
|0.92
|23.92
|Goyal Associates
|5.01
|-4.93
|23.50
|Aagam Capital
|46.50
|-0.85
|23.25
AD Manum Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
AD Manum Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.36%
|-0.69%
|1 Month
|-10.86%
|NA
|-1.26%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-25.58%
|NA
|1.93%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|19.63%
|NA
|5.31%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.00%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|34.45%
|NA
|17.07%
|18.61%
AD Manum Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.55
|
|37.00
|Week Low/High
|28.55
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|28.55
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.00
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.90
|
|51.00
