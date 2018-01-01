JUST IN
Adani Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512599 Sector: Others
NSE: ADANIENT ISIN Code: INE423A01024
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 162.70 6.70
(4.29%)
OPEN

156.10

 HIGH

163.90

 LOW

150.10
NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 161.80 5.70
(3.65%)
OPEN

158.45

 HIGH

162.80

 LOW

150.00
About Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Ltd is an India-based company with primary interests in energy and logistics sectors. The company's segments comprises of: trading power port agro real estate and others. They have diversified interests in power mining oil and gas explorations natural gas distribution businesses supported by port shipping and trading activities. Their coal mining business involves mining processi...> More

Adani Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17,894
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 169.48
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Adani Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9938.37 8605.81 15.48
Other Income 100.6 379.17 -73.47
Total Income 10038.97 8984.98 11.73
Total Expenses 8990.42 8048.51 11.7
Operating Profit 1048.55 936.47 11.97
Net Profit 217.6 302.26 -28.01
Equity Capital 109.98 109.98 -
Adani Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
3M India 20199.00 -0.45 22764.27
Adani Enterp. 162.70 4.29 17893.75
Rain Industries 392.20 0.95 13191.65
Future Consumer 50.35 -4.64 9634.14
Aegis Logistics 243.00 0.19 8116.20
Adani Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.92
Banks/FIs 0.54
FIIs 20.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.78
Indian Public 2.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.35
Adani Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.01% -18.75% 0.59% -0.29%
1 Month -25.11% -22.99% -1.03% -0.26%
3 Month 6.65% 7.12% 2.16% 1.58%
6 Month 21.64% 26.80% 5.56% 4.96%
1 Year 72.99% 72.86% 17.28% 16.81%
3 Year -75.17% -75.70% 17.34% 19.08%

Adani Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 150.10
163.90
Week Low/High 150.10
205.00
Month Low/High 150.10
223.00
YEAR Low/High 92.85
223.00
All TIME Low/High 4.13
804.00

