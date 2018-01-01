Adani Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512599
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ADANIENT
|ISIN Code: INE423A01024
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|162.70
|
6.70
(4.29%)
|
OPEN
156.10
|
HIGH
163.90
|
LOW
150.10
|NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|161.80
|
5.70
(3.65%)
|
OPEN
158.45
|
HIGH
162.80
|
LOW
150.00
|OPEN
|156.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.00
|VOLUME
|1794987
|52-Week high
|223.35
|52-Week low
|92.85
|P/E
|169.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,894
|Buy Price
|162.65
|Buy Qty
|4000.00
|Sell Price
|162.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|158.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.10
|VOLUME
|18699260
|52-Week high
|223.50
|52-Week low
|92.75
|P/E
|169.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,894
|Buy Price
|161.75
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|161.80
|Sell Qty
|996.00
|OPEN
|156.10
|CLOSE
|156.00
|VOLUME
|1794987
|52-Week high
|223.35
|52-Week low
|92.85
|P/E
|169.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,894
|Buy Price
|162.65
|Buy Qty
|4000.00
|Sell Price
|162.80
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|158.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|156.10
|VOLUME
|18699260
|52-Week high
|223.50
|52-Week low
|92.75
|P/E
|169.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17893.75
|Buy Price
|161.75
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|161.80
|Sell Qty
|996.00
About Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Adani Enterprises Ltd is an India-based company with primary interests in energy and logistics sectors. The company's segments comprises of: trading power port agro real estate and others. They have diversified interests in power mining oil and gas explorations natural gas distribution businesses supported by port shipping and trading activities. Their coal mining business involves mining processi...> More
Adani Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17,894
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|169.48
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.26
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.82
News
-
Adani Group's Rs 97.6-bn m-cap wiped-off on this tweet by Subramanian Swamy
-
-
Adani Group looks for image makeover; hires Suhel Seth as brand consultant
-
Adani Group inks pact with Andhra govt to invest over Rs 90 bn in 5 years
-
Adani Group to help start up LNG import terminal at Mundra by May
Announcement
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
-
Adani Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9938.37
|8605.81
|15.48
|Other Income
|100.6
|379.17
|-73.47
|Total Income
|10038.97
|8984.98
|11.73
|Total Expenses
|8990.42
|8048.51
|11.7
|Operating Profit
|1048.55
|936.47
|11.97
|Net Profit
|217.6
|302.26
|-28.01
|Equity Capital
|109.98
|109.98
|-
Adani Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|3M India
|20199.00
|-0.45
|22764.27
|Adani Enterp.
|162.70
|4.29
|17893.75
|Rain Industries
|392.20
|0.95
|13191.65
|Future Consumer
|50.35
|-4.64
|9634.14
|Aegis Logistics
|243.00
|0.19
|8116.20
Adani Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Adani Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.01%
|-18.75%
|0.59%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-25.11%
|-22.99%
|-1.03%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|6.65%
|7.12%
|2.16%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|21.64%
|26.80%
|5.56%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|72.99%
|72.86%
|17.28%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|-75.17%
|-75.70%
|17.34%
|19.08%
Adani Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|150.10
|
|163.90
|Week Low/High
|150.10
|
|205.00
|Month Low/High
|150.10
|
|223.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.85
|
|223.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.13
|
|804.00
Quick Links for Adani Enterprises:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices