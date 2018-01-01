Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Adarsh Plant Protect Limited is a Public Limited Company,incorporated on 18th June 1992 under the companies Act, 1956 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conve...> More