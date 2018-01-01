You are here » Home
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.
|BSE: 526711
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE627D01016
|
BSE
14:47 | 29 Jan
|
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.39
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|10.45
|52-Week low
|4.79
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.93
|Sell Qty
|1400.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
Adarsh Plant Protect Limited is a Public Limited Company,incorporated on 18th June 1992 under the companies Act, 1956 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conve...> More
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.77
|1.95
|42.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|
|-
|Total Income
|2.8
|1.95
|43.59
|Total Expenses
|2.99
|1.98
|51.01
|Operating Profit
|-0.18
|-0.03
|-500
|Net Profit
|-0.33
|-0.16
|-106.25
|Equity Capital
|9.91
|9.91
| -
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Peer Group
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.93
|
|8.93
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.93
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.93
|YEAR Low/High
|4.79
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.29
|
|61.00
