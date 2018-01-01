JUST IN
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.

BSE: 526711 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE627D01016
BSE 14:47 | 29 Jan Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.93
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.39
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 10.45
52-Week low 4.79
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.93
Sell Qty 1400.00
About Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd.

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Adarsh Plant Protect Limited is a Public Limited Company,incorporated on 18th June 1992 under the companies Act, 1956 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conve...> More

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.77 1.95 42.05
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 2.8 1.95 43.59
Total Expenses 2.99 1.98 51.01
Operating Profit -0.18 -0.03 -500
Net Profit -0.33 -0.16 -106.25
Equity Capital 9.91 9.91 -
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.82
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.18
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.93
8.93
Week Low/High 0.00
8.93
Month Low/High 0.00
8.93
YEAR Low/High 4.79
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.29
61.00

