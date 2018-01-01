JUST IN
ADC India Communications Ltd.

BSE: 523411 Sector: Telecom
NSE: KRONECOMM ISIN Code: INE833A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 223.95 -1.30
(-0.58%)
OPEN

221.00

 HIGH

230.00

 LOW

215.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ADC India Communications Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 221.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 225.25
VOLUME 4208
52-Week high 279.90
52-Week low 201.00
P/E 31.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 103
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About ADC India Communications Ltd.

ADC India Communications Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'88, Krone Communications was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The company's collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commerci...> More

ADC India Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   103
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 95.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ADC India Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.49 13.83 19.23
Other Income 0.69 0.74 -6.76
Total Income 17.18 14.57 17.91
Total Expenses 15.42 12.98 18.8
Operating Profit 1.76 1.58 11.39
Net Profit 0.95 1.05 -9.52
Equity Capital 4.6 4.6 -
ADC India Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
AGC Networks 113.90 -2.57 324.27
Avantel 546.60 4.31 221.37
GTL 9.49 -4.81 149.28
ADC India 223.95 -0.58 103.02
Prec. Electronic 38.50 4.05 53.32
Valiant Commun. 67.70 1.73 48.88
Punjab Commun. 37.00 -1.33 44.47
ADC India Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.02
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 24.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.92
ADC India Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.21% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.99% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.64% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -11.55% NA 17.24% 19.02%

ADC India Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 215.70
230.00
Week Low/High 214.20
243.00
Month Low/High 214.20
255.00
YEAR Low/High 201.00
280.00
All TIME Low/High 26.30
785.00

