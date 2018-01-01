You are here » Home
ADC India Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 523411
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: KRONECOMM
|ISIN Code: INE833A01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
223.95
|
-1.30
(-0.58%)
|
OPEN
221.00
|
HIGH
230.00
|
LOW
215.70
|
About ADC India Communications Ltd.
ADC India Communications Ltd
Incorporated in Jul.'88, Krone Communications was jointly promoted by Krone, Germany, the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation and M L Thukral and his associates. The company's collaborator Krone, Germany, holds a 51% equity stake. The company manufactures telephone connectors including back panel connectors and allied products for use in telecommunication cable network and commerci...> More
ADC India Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
ADC India Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on ADC India Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.49
|13.83
|19.23
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.74
|-6.76
|Total Income
|17.18
|14.57
|17.91
|Total Expenses
|15.42
|12.98
|18.8
|Operating Profit
|1.76
|1.58
|11.39
|Net Profit
|0.95
|1.05
|-9.52
|Equity Capital
|4.6
|4.6
| -
ADC India Communications Ltd - Peer Group
ADC India Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ADC India Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.21%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.99%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.64%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-11.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
ADC India Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|215.70
|
|230.00
|Week Low/High
|214.20
|
|243.00
|Month Low/High
|214.20
|
|255.00
|YEAR Low/High
|201.00
|
|280.00
|All TIME Low/High
|26.30
|
|785.00
