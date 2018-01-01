Addi Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507852
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE757C01021
About Addi Industries Ltd.
Addi Industries Limited is presently engaged in the trading of plastic products and in process of setting up facilities for manufacturing of tarpaulins and plastic bags. The company was originally incorporated as a public limited company in the State of Gujarat on May 03, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. The company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1994 in the field of leasin...
Addi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|52.50
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
Announcement
-
Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 3Rd Quarter Ended
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
-
Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 2Nd Quarter & Six
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS
-
Addi Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.11
|-0.29
|137.93
|Total Income
|0.11
|-0.29
|137.93
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|0.28
|17.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.21
|-0.56
|62.5
|Net Profit
|-0.25
|-0.57
|56.14
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
Addi Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ritesh Prop
|10.00
|0.00
|11.59
|Runeecha Textile
|4.88
|4.95
|11.50
|Nakoda
|0.38
|0.00
|11.40
|Kapil Cotex
|109.00
|-4.39
|11.34
|Addi Inds.
|10.50
|0.00
|11.34
|Pradip Overseas
|2.28
|-0.87
|11.04
|Jattashankar Ind
|25.00
|-4.58
|10.97
Addi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Addi Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.78%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|224.07%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.43%
Addi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.50
|
|10.50
|Week Low/High
|10.50
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.50
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.88
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|125.00
