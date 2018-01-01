JUST IN
Addi Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507852 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE757C01021
BSE LIVE 12:26 | 07 Mar 10.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

10.50

 HIGH

10.50

 LOW

10.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Addi Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Addi Industries Ltd.

Addi Industries Ltd

Addi Industries Limited is presently engaged in the trading of plastic products and in process of setting up facilities for manufacturing of tarpaulins and plastic bags. The company was originally incorporated as a public limited company in the State of Gujarat on May 03, 1994 with the name JRC Finvest Limited. The company commenced its commercial operations in the year 1994 in the field of leasin...> More

Addi Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 52.50
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Addi Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.11 -0.29 137.93
Total Income 0.11 -0.29 137.93
Total Expenses 0.33 0.28 17.86
Operating Profit -0.21 -0.56 62.5
Net Profit -0.25 -0.57 56.14
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
Addi Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ritesh Prop 10.00 0.00 11.59
Runeecha Textile 4.88 4.95 11.50
Nakoda 0.38 0.00 11.40
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97
Addi Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.13
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 14.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.58
Addi Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.17% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.39%
1 Year NA NA 16.78% 16.18%
3 Year 224.07% NA 16.85% 18.43%

Addi Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.50
10.50
Week Low/High 10.50
11.00
Month Low/High 10.50
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.88
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
125.00

