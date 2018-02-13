Adi Rasayan Ltd.
|BSE: 531592
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE861N01028
|BSE 15:15 | 20 Feb
|45.00
|
1.85
(4.29%)
|
OPEN
45.00
|
HIGH
45.00
|
LOW
45.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Adi Rasayan Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|45.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|43.15
|VOLUME
|145
|52-Week high
|51.00
|52-Week low
|34.55
|P/E
|32.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|45.00
|Sell Qty
|248.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Adi Rasayan Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'92, Adi Rasayan was promoted by Sanjay J Adani, Dinesh H Desai, Dayabhai Patel, Vikram R Shah and Mitesh J Adani. Subsequently, in Oct.'94, Shashikant M Gandhi joined as co-promoter. The company has implementing a project to manufacture organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments, at Panoli, Gujarat. Its product range include resist salt (...> More
Adi Rasayan Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.85
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-27.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.63
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30/09/2017.
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday 12Th December 2017.
-
Adi Rasayan Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|0.33
|0.33
|-
Adi Rasayan Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asian Petroprod.
|3.58
|4.99
|1.90
|Guj. Carbon Inds
|1.37
|3.79
|1.70
|Gujchem Distill
|101.25
|-3.57
|1.62
|Adi Rasayan
|45.00
|4.29
|1.49
|Benzo Petro Intl
|1.30
|-4.41
|1.44
|Bhagawati Gas
|0.53
|-3.64
|0.89
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
Adi Rasayan Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Adi Rasayan Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Adi Rasayan Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.00
|
|45.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|45.00
|Month Low/High
|45.00
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.55
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Adi Rasayan:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices