Adi Rasayan Ltd.

BSE: 531592 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE861N01028
BSE 15:15 | 20 Feb 45.00 1.85
(4.29%)
OPEN

45.00

 HIGH

45.00

 LOW

45.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Adi Rasayan Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 45.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 43.15
VOLUME 145
52-Week high 51.00
52-Week low 34.55
P/E 32.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 45.00
Sell Qty 248.00
About Adi Rasayan Ltd.

Adi Rasayan Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'92, Adi Rasayan was promoted by Sanjay J Adani, Dinesh H Desai, Dayabhai Patel, Vikram R Shah and Mitesh J Adani. Subsequently, in Oct.'94, Shashikant M Gandhi joined as co-promoter. The company has implementing a project to manufacture organic and inorganic chemicals, dyes and pigments, at Panoli, Gujarat. Its product range include resist salt (...> More

Adi Rasayan Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -27.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Adi Rasayan Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 0.33 0.33 -
Adi Rasayan Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Adi Rasayan Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 95.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.00
Adi Rasayan Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Adi Rasayan Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.00
45.00
Week Low/High 0.00
45.00
Month Low/High 45.00
45.00
YEAR Low/High 34.55
51.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
51.00

