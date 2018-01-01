JUST IN
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.

BSE: 532056 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE398H01015
BSE 14:17 | 12 Mar 25.00 -1.30
(-4.94%)
OPEN

27.60

 HIGH

27.60

 LOW

25.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 27.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.30
VOLUME 130
52-Week high 32.00
52-Week low 14.00
P/E 25.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 25.00
Buy Qty 520.00
Sell Price 27.55
Sell Qty 86.00
About Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter.As a part of the strategic decision, the Compnay commenced Non-Banking Financial activities. Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank ...> More

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.99
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.07 42.86
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.1 0.08 25
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit 0.06 0.03 100
Net Profit 0.04 0.02 100
Equity Capital 4.1 4.1 -
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anjani Foods 26.10 0.00 10.44
Escorp Asset Mgt 15.45 -0.32 10.31
Apollo Finvest 27.55 0.00 10.30
Adinath Exim Res 25.00 -4.94 10.25
United Credit 19.20 4.35 10.23
Sigrun Holdings 0.19 0.00 10.17
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.47
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.97% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.11% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 25.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.87% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.00
27.60
Week Low/High 25.00
30.00
Month Low/High 25.00
32.00
YEAR Low/High 14.00
32.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
53.00

