Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 532056
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE398H01015
BSE
14:17 | 12 Mar
25.00
-1.30
(-4.94%)
OPEN
27.60
HIGH
27.60
LOW
25.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Adinath Exim Resources Ltd.
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter.As a part of the strategic decision, the Compnay commenced Non-Banking Financial activities.
Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.07
|42.86
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.08
|25
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Equity Capital
|4.1
|4.1
| -
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.97%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.11%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|25.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.87%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|25.00
|
|27.60
|Week Low/High
|25.00
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.00
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.00
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|53.00
Quick Links for Adinath Exim Resources: