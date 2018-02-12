Adinath Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 514113
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE207C01019
|BSE LIVE 14:41 | 09 Mar
|5.42
|
-0.28
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
5.42
|
HIGH
5.42
|
LOW
5.42
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Adinath Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.70
|VOLUME
|343
|52-Week high
|7.54
|52-Week low
|3.44
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|5.42
|Buy Qty
|357.00
|Sell Price
|5.68
|Sell Qty
|160.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Adinath Textiles Ltd.
Adhinath Textiles was incorporated in 1979 by the Oswal Group of Ludhiana, who also promoted Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills. It manufactures synthetic and wool-blended hosiery and, knitting yarns which are marketed under the Adinath brand name. The company commenced operations on a small-scale in 1979-80, at Ludhiana, with an installed capacity of 5392 worsted s...> More
Adinath Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.56
Adinath Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.26
|0.36
|-27.78
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.26
|23.08
|Total Income
|0.58
|0.62
|-6.45
|Total Expenses
|0.68
|0.5
|36
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|0.12
|-191.67
|Net Profit
|-0.14
|0.06
|-333.33
|Equity Capital
|6.81
|6.81
|-
Adinath Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gangotri Textile
|1.15
|3.60
|3.75
|Rishab Sp. Yarns
|10.50
|5.00
|3.74
|Santaram Spin.
|6.00
|0.00
|3.70
|Adinath Textiles
|5.42
|-4.91
|3.69
|Pasari Spinning
|2.54
|0.00
|3.51
|Shree Mfg. Co.
|6.32
|4.98
|3.48
|RLF
|3.45
|-1.43
|3.45
Adinath Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Adinath Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-4.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|11.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|35.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Adinath Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.42
|
|5.42
|Week Low/High
|5.42
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.42
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.44
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|61.00
