Adinath Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 514113 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE207C01019
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 09 Mar 5.42 -0.28
(-4.91%)
OPEN

5.42

 HIGH

5.42

 LOW

5.42
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Adinath Textiles Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Adinath Textiles Ltd.

Adinath Textiles Ltd

Adhinath Textiles was incorporated in 1979 by the Oswal Group of Ludhiana, who also promoted Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills. It manufactures synthetic and wool-blended hosiery and, knitting yarns which are marketed under the Adinath brand name. The company commenced operations on a small-scale in 1979-80, at Ludhiana, with an installed capacity of 5392 worsted s...> More

Adinath Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Adinath Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.26 0.36 -27.78
Other Income 0.32 0.26 23.08
Total Income 0.58 0.62 -6.45
Total Expenses 0.68 0.5 36
Operating Profit -0.11 0.12 -191.67
Net Profit -0.14 0.06 -333.33
Equity Capital 6.81 6.81 -
> More on Adinath Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Adinath Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gangotri Textile 1.15 3.60 3.75
Rishab Sp. Yarns 10.50 5.00 3.74
Santaram Spin. 6.00 0.00 3.70
Adinath Textiles 5.42 -4.91 3.69
Pasari Spinning 2.54 0.00 3.51
Shree Mfg. Co. 6.32 4.98 3.48
RLF 3.45 -1.43 3.45
> More on Adinath Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Adinath Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.22
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.25
> More on Adinath Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Adinath Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -4.91% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 11.75% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 35.50% NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.05%

Adinath Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.42
5.42
Week Low/High 5.42
6.00
Month Low/High 5.42
6.00
YEAR Low/High 3.44
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
61.00

