Adinath Textiles Ltd

Adhinath Textiles was incorporated in 1979 by the Oswal Group of Ludhiana, who also promoted Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills. It manufactures synthetic and wool-blended hosiery and, knitting yarns which are marketed under the Adinath brand name. The company commenced operations on a small-scale in 1979-80, at Ludhiana, with an installed capacity of 5392 worsted s...> More