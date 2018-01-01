Aditya Forge Ltd.
About Aditya Forge Ltd.
Incorporated in 1992,Aditya Forge Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified Stainless steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Steel forgings producer. ADITYA has a highly qualified, Experienced & dedicated work force to produce quality products at competitive cost. ADITYA has a well-equipped laboratory for testing chemical physical and mechanical properties. ADITYA exports Stainless Steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Stee...> More
Aditya Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-19.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.16
Aditya Forge Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|243.98
|3.04
|7925.66
|Other Income
|11.62
|-
|Total Income
|255.6
|3.04
|8307.89
|Total Expenses
|285.29
|2.87
|9840.42
|Operating Profit
|-29.69
|0.17
|-17564.71
|Net Profit
|-55.44
|-0.11
|-50300
|Equity Capital
|430.86
|4.31
|-
Aditya Forge Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|Amforge Inds.
|2.95
|4.98
|4.25
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|Aditya Forge
|3.11
|0.00
|1.34
Aditya Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aditya Forge Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Aditya Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.11
|
|3.11
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.11
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.11
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.11
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|40.00
