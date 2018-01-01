JUST IN
Aditya Forge Ltd.

BSE: 522150 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE281H01013
BSE 14:04 | 09 May Aditya Forge Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aditya Forge Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Aditya Forge Ltd.

Aditya Forge Ltd

Incorporated in 1992,Aditya Forge Ltd is an ISO 9001-2008 certified Stainless steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Steel forgings producer. ADITYA has a highly qualified, Experienced & dedicated work force to produce quality products at competitive cost. ADITYA has a well-equipped laboratory for testing chemical physical and mechanical properties. ADITYA exports Stainless Steel / Alloy Steel / Carbon Stee...> More

Aditya Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -19.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aditya Forge Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 243.98 3.04 7925.66
Other Income 11.62 -
Total Income 255.6 3.04 8307.89
Total Expenses 285.29 2.87 9840.42
Operating Profit -29.69 0.17 -17564.71
Net Profit -55.44 -0.11 -50300
Equity Capital 430.86 4.31 -
Aditya Forge Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95
Aditya Forge 3.11 0.00 1.34
Aditya Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.97
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 63.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.92
Aditya Forge Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Aditya Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.11
3.11
Week Low/High 0.00
3.11
Month Low/High 0.00
3.11
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.11
All TIME Low/High 1.00
40.00

