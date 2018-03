Aditya Ispat Ltd

The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 18th December, 1990 having its registered office in the state of Andhra Pradesh under name & style of Aditya lspat Private Limited∂ by registrar of the Companies , Andhra Pradesh. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company with a fresh certificate of incorporation issued on 15th May 1992. The Company has Ca...> More