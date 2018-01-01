Aditya Spinners Ltd

Promoted by V N Nadkarni, Aditya Spinners (ASL) was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL has added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to ...> More