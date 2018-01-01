Aditya Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 521141
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ADITYASPIN
|ISIN Code: INE122D01026
|BSE 14:24 | 12 Mar
|8.25
|
0.25
(3.13%)
|
OPEN
8.25
|
HIGH
8.25
|
LOW
8.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aditya Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.00
|VOLUME
|517
|52-Week high
|13.34
|52-Week low
|6.64
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|8.25
|Buy Qty
|83.00
|Sell Price
|8.40
|Sell Qty
|29.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Aditya Spinners Ltd.
Promoted by V N Nadkarni, Aditya Spinners (ASL) was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL has added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to ...> More
Aditya Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.21
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Date (Revised) Of Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional)
-
Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results
(Provisional) F
-
Reconciliation Of Net Profit / Loss For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
ASL - Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results
(Provisional)
-
PCS CERTIFICATE UNDER REG 40(10) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017
Aditya Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.38
|13.13
|9.52
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|14.38
|13.13
|9.52
|Total Expenses
|13.54
|11.89
|13.88
|Operating Profit
|0.84
|1.24
|-32.26
|Net Profit
|-0.44
|0.34
|-229.41
|Equity Capital
|16.74
|16.74
|-
Aditya Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanrhea Tech.
|42.45
|-4.93
|14.22
|Raj Rayon Inds.
|0.40
|-4.76
|13.86
|Seasons Textiles
|18.45
|4.24
|13.82
|Aditya Spinners
|8.25
|3.13
|13.81
|Kandagiri Spinng
|35.85
|-5.66
|13.80
|Haryana Texprint
|2.66
|4.72
|13.30
|Kumar Wire Cloth
|45.10
|-4.04
|12.45
Aditya Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aditya Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.82%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|7.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Aditya Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.25
|
|8.25
|Week Low/High
|7.98
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.51
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.64
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|25.00
