Aditya Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 521141 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ADITYASPIN ISIN Code: INE122D01026
BSE 14:24 | 12 Mar 8.25 0.25
(3.13%)
OPEN

8.25

 HIGH

8.25

 LOW

8.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aditya Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.00
VOLUME 517
52-Week high 13.34
52-Week low 6.64
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 8.25
Buy Qty 83.00
Sell Price 8.40
Sell Qty 29.00
About Aditya Spinners Ltd.

Aditya Spinners Ltd

Promoted by V N Nadkarni, Aditya Spinners (ASL) was incorporated in 1991. The mill, located at Perindesam (Chittoor district), Andhra Pradesh, has an installed capacity of 15,360 ring spindles to produce polyester / viscose blended yarn. The licensed capacity of the company is 25,000 spindles. ASL has added 6710 more spindles to its capacity at its existing plant. In 1995, it spent Rs 14.53 cr to ...> More

Aditya Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aditya Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.38 13.13 9.52
Other Income -
Total Income 14.38 13.13 9.52
Total Expenses 13.54 11.89 13.88
Operating Profit 0.84 1.24 -32.26
Net Profit -0.44 0.34 -229.41
Equity Capital 16.74 16.74 -
Aditya Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanrhea Tech. 42.45 -4.93 14.22
Raj Rayon Inds. 0.40 -4.76 13.86
Seasons Textiles 18.45 4.24 13.82
Aditya Spinners 8.25 3.13 13.81
Kandagiri Spinng 35.85 -5.66 13.80
Haryana Texprint 2.66 4.72 13.30
Kumar Wire Cloth 45.10 -4.04 12.45
Aditya Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.37
Banks/FIs 1.62
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.53
Indian Public 29.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.88
Aditya Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.82% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 7.28% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Aditya Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.25
8.25
Week Low/High 7.98
8.00
Month Low/High 7.51
9.00
YEAR Low/High 6.64
13.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
25.00

