Ador Fontech Ltd.

BSE: 530431 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE853A01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 109.90 -1.05
(-0.95%)
OPEN

111.45

 HIGH

117.00

 LOW

109.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ador Fontech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ador Fontech Ltd.

Ador Fontech Ltd

Ador Fontech Ltd, an associate company of Advani Oerlikon was incorporated in Aug 1974, as Cosmics Fontech and subsequently changed its name to Ador Fontech and become a public limited company in Nov 1993. The company is promoted by Ashda Dayal Lalvani, Jai Kishan Chandna and Advani Oerlikon. In 1992, the company acquired Fist India (P) Ltd and Kostech India Pvt Ltd, This companies were subseq...

Ador Fontech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   192
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.27
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ador Fontech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.49 33.2 15.93
Other Income 0.61 0.85 -28.24
Total Income 39.1 34.05 14.83
Total Expenses 34.36 30.92 11.13
Operating Profit 4.74 3.13 51.44
Net Profit 2.22 1.03 115.53
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
Ador Fontech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pitti Lamination 86.10 -0.69 232.30
TRF 202.00 -1.56 222.20
Veljan Denison 980.00 -0.41 220.50
Ador Fontech 109.90 -0.95 192.32
Revathi Equipmnt 563.60 -0.58 173.03
Intl. Conveyors 23.00 3.14 155.25
Mazda 362.85 -0.21 154.57
Ador Fontech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.96
Ador Fontech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.91% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.81% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -1.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 10.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ador Fontech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 109.00
117.00
Week Low/High 109.00
120.00
Month Low/High 105.75
124.00
YEAR Low/High 83.00
144.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
151.00

Quick Links for Ador Fontech: