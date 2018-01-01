Ador Fontech Ltd.
|BSE: 530431
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE853A01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|109.90
|
-1.05
(-0.95%)
|
OPEN
111.45
|
HIGH
117.00
|
LOW
109.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ador Fontech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|111.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|110.95
|VOLUME
|22031
|52-Week high
|144.00
|52-Week low
|83.00
|P/E
|27.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|192
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ador Fontech Ltd.
Ador Fontech Ltd, an associate company of Advani Oerlikon was incorporated in Aug 1974, as Cosmics Fontech and subsequently changed its name to Ador Fontech and become a public limited company in Nov 1993. The company is promoted by Ashda Dayal Lalvani, Jai Kishan Chandna and Advani Oerlikon. In 1992, the company acquired Fist India (P) Ltd and Kostech India Pvt Ltd, This companies were subseq...> More
Ador Fontech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|192
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.27
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|55.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.97
Ador Fontech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.49
|33.2
|15.93
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.85
|-28.24
|Total Income
|39.1
|34.05
|14.83
|Total Expenses
|34.36
|30.92
|11.13
|Operating Profit
|4.74
|3.13
|51.44
|Net Profit
|2.22
|1.03
|115.53
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
Ador Fontech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pitti Lamination
|86.10
|-0.69
|232.30
|TRF
|202.00
|-1.56
|222.20
|Veljan Denison
|980.00
|-0.41
|220.50
|Ador Fontech
|109.90
|-0.95
|192.32
|Revathi Equipmnt
|563.60
|-0.58
|173.03
|Intl. Conveyors
|23.00
|3.14
|155.25
|Mazda
|362.85
|-0.21
|154.57
Ador Fontech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ador Fontech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.91%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.81%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-1.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|10.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ador Fontech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|109.00
|
|117.00
|Week Low/High
|109.00
|
|120.00
|Month Low/High
|105.75
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.00
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|151.00
