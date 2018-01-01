Ador Multi Products Ltd

Incorporated on 23rd July, 1948 as JB Advani & Co(Mysore) Pvt Ltd., Ador Multiproducts Ltd became a public limited company with effect from 30th June, 1975 under the name of JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd. The Company was engaged in marketing welding electrodes, equipments accessories and various varieties of paper and ferroalloys, plastic etc pepper, cement steel etc, and manufacture and sale of...> More