Ador Multi Products Ltd.
|BSE: 523120
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE628D01014
|
BSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
34.00
|
1.60
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
34.00
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
34.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ador Multi Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|34.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.40
|VOLUME
|4312
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|18.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|34.00
|Buy Qty
|53609.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|34.00
|CLOSE
|32.40
|VOLUME
|4312
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|18.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|34.00
|Buy Qty
|53609.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ador Multi Products Ltd.
Ador Multi Products Ltd
Incorporated on 23rd July, 1948 as JB Advani & Co(Mysore) Pvt Ltd., Ador Multiproducts Ltd became a public limited company with effect from 30th June, 1975 under the name of JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd.
The Company was engaged in marketing welding electrodes, equipments accessories and various varieties of paper and ferroalloys, plastic etc pepper, cement steel etc, and manufacture and sale of...> More
Ador Multi Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ador Multi Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ador Multi Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.57
|1.63
|-3.68
|Other Income
|0.08
|2.14
|-96.26
|Total Income
|1.64
|3.77
|-56.5
|Total Expenses
|1.94
|1.87
|3.74
|Operating Profit
|-0.3
|1.89
|-115.87
|Net Profit
|-0.39
|1.74
|-122.41
|Equity Capital
|2.86
|2.86
| -
Ador Multi Products Ltd - Peer Group
Ador Multi Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ador Multi Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|27.10%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|62.68%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|47.83%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|61.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|126.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ador Multi Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|34.00
|
|34.00
|Week Low/High
|26.75
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.00
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Ador Multi Products: