Ador Multi Products Ltd.

BSE: 523120 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE628D01014
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 34.00 1.60
(4.94%)
OPEN

34.00

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

34.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ador Multi Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ador Multi Products Ltd.

Incorporated on 23rd July, 1948 as JB Advani & Co(Mysore) Pvt Ltd., Ador Multiproducts Ltd became a public limited company with effect from 30th June, 1975 under the name of JB Advani & Co (Mysore) Ltd. The Company was engaged in marketing welding electrodes, equipments accessories and various varieties of paper and ferroalloys, plastic etc pepper, cement steel etc, and manufacture and sale of...> More

Ador Multi Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Jul 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ador Multi Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.57 1.63 -3.68
Other Income 0.08 2.14 -96.26
Total Income 1.64 3.77 -56.5
Total Expenses 1.94 1.87 3.74
Operating Profit -0.3 1.89 -115.87
Net Profit -0.39 1.74 -122.41
Equity Capital 2.86 2.86 -
> More on Ador Multi Products Ltd Financials Results

Ador Multi Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Tarai Foods 5.60 -1.41 9.93
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Ador Multi Prod. 34.00 4.94 9.72
Sita Shree Food 3.36 -4.55 9.35
Hind Inds. 10.80 -4.93 9.33
Sh. Mahala. Agri 3.42 0.00 6.95
> More on Ador Multi Products Ltd Peer Group

Ador Multi Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.34
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 45.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.64
> More on Ador Multi Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ador Multi Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 27.10% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 62.68% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 47.83% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 61.90% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 126.67% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ador Multi Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 34.00
34.00
Week Low/High 26.75
34.00
Month Low/High 19.00
34.00
YEAR Low/High 18.00
34.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
90.00

