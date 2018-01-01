Ador Welding Ltd.
|BSE: 517041
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ADORWELD
|ISIN Code: INE045A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|399.35
|
2.05
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
395.45
|
HIGH
404.00
|
LOW
394.65
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|396.05
|
-2.10
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
402.50
|
HIGH
403.90
|
LOW
395.10
|OPEN
|395.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|397.30
|VOLUME
|1101
|52-Week high
|658.85
|52-Week low
|289.95
|P/E
|32.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|543
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|402.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|398.15
|VOLUME
|10106
|52-Week high
|659.00
|52-Week low
|292.15
|P/E
|32.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|543
|Buy Price
|396.05
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|398.65
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|395.45
|CLOSE
|397.30
|VOLUME
|1101
|52-Week high
|658.85
|52-Week low
|289.95
|P/E
|32.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|543
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|402.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|398.15
|VOLUME
|10106
|52-Week high
|659.00
|52-Week low
|292.15
|P/E
|32.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|543.12
|Buy Price
|396.05
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|398.65
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Ador Welding Ltd.
Ador Welding Ltd(AWL) , formerly known as Advani Oerlikon Ltd, was promoted on 22 Oct.'1951 by J B Advani & Co and the Oerlikon-Buhrle group (now unaxis), Switzerland. It is India's leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. Over the last 50 years, AWL has successfully built a brand that is recognized for Quality & Services in over 40 Countries today. With six manufacturing ...> More
Ador Welding Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|543
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.52
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.26
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|172.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.31
Ador Welding Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|103.74
|102.63
|1.08
|Other Income
|2.71
|1.96
|38.27
|Total Income
|106.45
|104.59
|1.78
|Total Expenses
|97
|95.08
|2.02
|Operating Profit
|9.45
|9.51
|-0.63
|Net Profit
|3.7
|4.14
|-10.63
|Equity Capital
|13.6
|13.6
|-
Ador Welding Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ION Exchange
|458.90
|-1.53
|673.21
|Windsor Machines
|102.25
|-1.78
|664.11
|Walchan. Inds.
|159.90
|0.66
|608.42
|Ador Welding
|399.35
|0.52
|543.12
|WPIL
|552.70
|0.82
|539.99
|Wendt India
|2594.05
|-0.84
|518.81
|TIL
|472.75
|-0.48
|474.17
Ador Welding Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ador Welding Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|-7.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.01%
|-9.49%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.29%
|-20.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.16%
|-0.73%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|32.45%
|32.21%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|95.66%
|93.10%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ador Welding Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|394.65
|
|404.00
|Week Low/High
|383.50
|
|426.00
|Month Low/High
|383.50
|
|457.00
|YEAR Low/High
|289.95
|
|659.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|659.00
Quick Links for Ador Welding:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices