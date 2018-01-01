JUST IN
Ador Welding Ltd.

BSE: 517041 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ADORWELD ISIN Code: INE045A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 399.35 2.05
(0.52%)
OPEN

395.45

 HIGH

404.00

 LOW

394.65
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 396.05 -2.10
(-0.53%)
OPEN

402.50

 HIGH

403.90

 LOW

395.10
OPEN 395.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 397.30
VOLUME 1101
52-Week high 658.85
52-Week low 289.95
P/E 32.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 543
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ador Welding Ltd.

Ador Welding Ltd

Ador Welding Ltd(AWL) , formerly known as Advani Oerlikon Ltd, was promoted on 22 Oct.'1951 by J B Advani & Co and the Oerlikon-Buhrle group (now unaxis), Switzerland. It is India's leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. Over the last 50 years, AWL has successfully built a brand that is recognized for Quality & Services in over 40 Countries today. With six manufacturing ...> More

Ador Welding Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   543
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 172.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ador Welding Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 103.74 102.63 1.08
Other Income 2.71 1.96 38.27
Total Income 106.45 104.59 1.78
Total Expenses 97 95.08 2.02
Operating Profit 9.45 9.51 -0.63
Net Profit 3.7 4.14 -10.63
Equity Capital 13.6 13.6 -
Ador Welding Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ION Exchange 458.90 -1.53 673.21
Windsor Machines 102.25 -1.78 664.11
Walchan. Inds. 159.90 0.66 608.42
Ador Welding 399.35 0.52 543.12
WPIL 552.70 0.82 539.99
Wendt India 2594.05 -0.84 518.81
TIL 472.75 -0.48 474.17
Ador Welding Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.69
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 13.50
Indian Public 20.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.56
Ador Welding Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.92% -7.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.01% -9.49% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.29% -20.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.16% -0.73% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 32.45% 32.21% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 95.66% 93.10% 17.24% 19.02%

Ador Welding Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 394.65
404.00
Week Low/High 383.50
426.00
Month Low/High 383.50
457.00
YEAR Low/High 289.95
659.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
659.00

