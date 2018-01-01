Ador Welding Ltd

Ador Welding Ltd(AWL) , formerly known as Advani Oerlikon Ltd, was promoted on 22 Oct.'1951 by J B Advani & Co and the Oerlikon-Buhrle group (now unaxis), Switzerland. It is India's leader in the field of Welding Products, Technologies & Services. Over the last 50 years, AWL has successfully built a brand that is recognized for Quality & Services in over 40 Countries today. With six manufacturing ...> More