Advance Lifestyles Ltd.
|BSE: 521048
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE900E01015
|BSE 13:18 | 01 Mar
|24.70
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
24.70
|
HIGH
24.70
|
LOW
24.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Advance Lifestyles Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.70
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|29.70
|52-Week low
|15.20
|P/E
|23.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|24.70
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Advance Lifestyles Ltd.
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|97.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
Limited Review Report By Auditors On Un-Audited Financial Standalone Results For Quarter Ended 31.12
-
-
Audit Committee Meeting / Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.02.2018 At Mumbai
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Limited Review Report Of The Auditors On Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Fpr The Quarter Ende
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017 As Reviewed By Audit Committ
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|1.72
|-
|Total Income
|1.72
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|-36.36
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|1.62
|-104.32
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|1.62
|-104.94
|Equity Capital
|3.11
|3.11
|-
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Uniroyal Ind
|9.85
|1.55
|8.15
|Hisar Spg. Mills
|21.40
|0.00
|8.00
|Everlon Synth
|13.80
|-4.83
|7.76
|Advance Lifes.
|24.70
|0.00
|7.68
|Tatia Global
|0.50
|-3.85
|7.58
|Omnitex Inds
|17.85
|0.00
|7.50
|Kavita Fabrics
|7.10
|-4.95
|7.40
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.70
|
|24.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.70
|Month Low/High
|24.70
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.20
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|65.00
