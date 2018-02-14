JUST IN
Advance Lifestyles Ltd.

BSE: 521048 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE900E01015
BSE 13:18 | 01 Mar 24.70 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

24.70

 HIGH

24.70

 LOW

24.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Advance Lifestyles Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Advance Lifestyles Ltd.

Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 97.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 1.72 -
Total Income 1.72 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.11 -36.36
Operating Profit -0.07 1.62 -104.32
Net Profit -0.08 1.62 -104.94
Equity Capital 3.11 3.11 -
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uniroyal Ind 9.85 1.55 8.15
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58
Omnitex Inds 17.85 0.00 7.50
Kavita Fabrics 7.10 -4.95 7.40
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.75
Advance Lifestyles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Advance Lifestyles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.70
24.70
Week Low/High 0.00
24.70
Month Low/High 24.70
26.00
YEAR Low/High 15.20
30.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
65.00

