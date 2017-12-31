You are here » Home
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506947
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE334N01018
|
About Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a pioneer exporter, manufacturer, stockiest, wholesaler, producers, supplier, distributor and dealer in specialized chemicals used in Automobile, Air Craft, Textile, Refinery, Crude oil, Leather, Pesticide, Paint, Lubricant, Wood, Masonry, Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Metal, construction, Power plant, Mine & Mineral.
The company is supplying products to variou...> More
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.08
|1.84
|121.74
|Other Income
|0.02
|
|-
|Total Income
|4.1
|1.84
|122.83
|Total Expenses
|3.84
|1.64
|134.15
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.2
|35
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Equity Capital
|0.9
|0.9
| -
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.03%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.75%
|18.44%
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.60
|
|37.60
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.60
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.60
|YEAR Low/High
|22.35
|
|38.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|65.00
