Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506947 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE334N01018
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 08 Dec Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 37.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.85
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 37.60
52-Week low 22.35
P/E 19.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 37.60
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a pioneer exporter, manufacturer, stockiest, wholesaler, producers, supplier, distributor and dealer in specialized chemicals used in Automobile, Air Craft, Textile, Refinery, Crude oil, Leather, Pesticide, Paint, Lubricant, Wood, Masonry, Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Metal, construction, Power plant, Mine & Mineral. The company is supplying products to variou...> More

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.08 1.84 121.74
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 4.1 1.84 122.83
Total Expenses 3.84 1.64 134.15
Operating Profit 0.27 0.2 35
Net Profit 0.07 0.02 250
Equity Capital 0.9 0.9 -
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
R T Exports 9.45 5.00 4.12
Ashok Masala 7.61 -11.92 3.93
Super Bakers (I) 11.70 0.00 3.53
Advance Petroch. 37.60 4.88 3.38
Nimbus Foods 0.38 -5.00 2.78
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.54
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.83%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.69% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.75% 18.44%

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.60
37.60
Week Low/High 0.00
37.60
Month Low/High 0.00
37.60
YEAR Low/High 22.35
38.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
65.00

