Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd.
|BSE: 517552
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE903C01013
|
BSE
11:34 | 07 Mar
|
5.99
|
0.12
(2.04%)
|
OPEN
6.00
|
HIGH
6.12
|
LOW
5.99
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.87
|VOLUME
|36
|52-Week high
|8.19
|52-Week low
|4.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.99
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|6.00
|CLOSE
|5.87
|VOLUME
|36
|52-Week high
|8.19
|52-Week low
|4.88
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.99
|Sell Qty
|48.00
About Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd.
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitorin...> More
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Financial Results
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Peer Group
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.17%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.17%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-57.52%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.99
|
|6.12
|Week Low/High
|5.60
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.60
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.88
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|135.00
