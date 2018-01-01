JUST IN
Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd.

BSE: 517552 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE903C01013
BSE 11:34 | 07 Mar 5.99 0.12
(2.04%)
OPEN

6.00

 HIGH

6.12

 LOW

5.99
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd.

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company, Advanced Micronic Devices (AMD) was converted into a public limited company in Jul.'94. Promoted to provide technical consultancy in cardiac care and computer-based systems, AMD obtained a licence in 1988 to manufacture electronic teaching aids and microprocessor-based personal computers. In 1990, the company was authorised to manufacture foetal monitorin...> More

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -88.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.45 0.43 4.65
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 0.51 0.43 18.6
Total Expenses 0.5 0.73 -31.51
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.3 106.67
Net Profit -0.32 -
Equity Capital 5.28 5.28 -
> More on Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Financials Results

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aspira Pathlab 14.15 25.00 7.34
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
Shiva Medicare 12.34 -4.93 2.81
Dolphin Medical 1.14 -3.39 1.72
> More on Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Peer Group

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.71
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.72
> More on Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.17% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.17% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -57.52% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Advanced Micronic Devices Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.99
6.12
Week Low/High 5.60
6.00
Month Low/High 5.60
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.88
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
135.00

