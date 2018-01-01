JUST IN
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523269 Sector: Services
NSE: ADVANIHOTR ISIN Code: INE199C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 59.70 2.40
(4.19%)
OPEN

58.15

 HIGH

60.00

 LOW

58.15
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 59.95 2.20
(3.81%)
OPEN

60.00

 HIGH

60.40

 LOW

58.50
OPEN 58.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.30
VOLUME 1340
52-Week high 88.00
52-Week low 50.00
P/E 32.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 276
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'87, Ramada Hotels (India) now renamed Advani Hotels and Resorts, was promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, both with considerable background in management and the hotel industry. The company is into the hotel business and related activities and has a technical and financial collaboration with Ramada, UK. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'89 for its maiden ve...> More

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   276
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.62
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.9 17.78 11.92
Other Income 0.13 0.09 44.44
Total Income 20.03 17.87 12.09
Total Expenses 13.44 11.69 14.97
Operating Profit 6.59 6.19 6.46
Net Profit 3.77 3.44 9.59
Equity Capital 9.24 9.24 -
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mac Charles(I) 337.60 -4.98 442.26
Asian Hotels (E) 284.00 4.18 327.45
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 275.81
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.17
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.12
Indian Public 12.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.14
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.71% -7.70% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.56% -15.56% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.22% -17.14% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.25% -0.08% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.75% 15.07% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA 18.71% 17.24% 19.02%

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.15
60.00
Week Low/High 57.05
64.00
Month Low/High 57.05
72.00
YEAR Low/High 50.00
88.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
106.00

