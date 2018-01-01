Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'87, Ramada Hotels (India) now renamed Advani Hotels and Resorts, was promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, both with considerable background in management and the hotel industry. The company is into the hotel business and related activities and has a technical and financial collaboration with Ramada, UK. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'89 for its maiden ve...> More