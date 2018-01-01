Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523269
|Sector: Services
|NSE: ADVANIHOTR
|ISIN Code: INE199C01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|59.70
|
2.40
(4.19%)
|
OPEN
58.15
|
HIGH
60.00
|
LOW
58.15
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|59.95
|
2.20
(3.81%)
|
OPEN
60.00
|
HIGH
60.40
|
LOW
58.50
About Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd.
Incorporated in Jul.'87, Ramada Hotels (India) now renamed Advani Hotels and Resorts, was promoted by S G Advani and H G Advani, both with considerable background in management and the hotel industry. The company is into the hotel business and related activities and has a technical and financial collaboration with Ramada, UK. The company came out with a public issue in Sep.'89 for its maiden ve...> More
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|276
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.62
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.05
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.52
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Press Release On The Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended Decembe
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine-Months Ended December 31 2017
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.9
|17.78
|11.92
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.09
|44.44
|Total Income
|20.03
|17.87
|12.09
|Total Expenses
|13.44
|11.69
|14.97
|Operating Profit
|6.59
|6.19
|6.46
|Net Profit
|3.77
|3.44
|9.59
|Equity Capital
|9.24
|9.24
|-
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mac Charles(I)
|337.60
|-4.98
|442.26
|Asian Hotels (E)
|284.00
|4.18
|327.45
|Asian Hotels (W)
|264.25
|-1.95
|302.83
|Advani Hotels.
|59.70
|4.19
|275.81
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.59
|226.01
|Sinclairs Hotels
|401.40
|0.25
|223.58
|Fomento Resorts
|138.85
|8.48
|222.16
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|-7.70%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.56%
|-15.56%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.22%
|-17.14%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.25%
|-0.08%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.75%
|15.07%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|18.71%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.15
|
|60.00
|Week Low/High
|57.05
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|57.05
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.00
|
|88.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|106.00
